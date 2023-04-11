U.N. says nearly 8,500 civilians killed since Russian invasion

1/2

The UN Office for the High Commissioner for Human Rights says more than 22,000 civilians are estimated to have been killed and injured since the begging of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia. File Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The United Nations Office for The High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday said the estimated civilian casualty figures for the war in Ukraine were nearing 8,500 but warned the actual numbers are likely much higher. The OHCHR said a total of 22,734 civilian casualties including 8,490 deaths and 14,244 people injured since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Advertisement

Of the casualties, 7,011 deaths, the overwhelming majority, were due to "explosive weapons with wide area effects," a category that includes bombs, cruise missiles, and shells. Additionally, 13,495 civilians were injured by explosive weapons.

The totals included 163 casualties including 44 people killed and 119 injured from April 1-9.

The number of casualties during the first months of the conflict were extraordinarily high but dropped off as Ukrainian forces pushed Russia back from occupied territory.

In March 2022, at least 4,063 were killed, but in March 2023, the number of estimated civilian deaths stood at 178.

Though the numbers are startling, the OHCHR notes the true numbers are likely far higher than the estimates.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the press statement said.

Meanwhile, Poland's representative to the European Union says more than 11 million Ukrainians have crossed the border into Poland since the conflict began.

"Today, the number of persons who have crossed the Poland-Ukraine border since the beginning of the Russian aggression has exceeded 11 million," the representative tweeted Tuesday. "Around 87% of them are women and children. All those fleeing the war will find shelter and all the help they need in Poland."