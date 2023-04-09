Advertisement
World News
April 9, 2023 / 3:22 PM

Wagner Group boss says 'we acted honestly' as he calls prisoners fighting Ukraine war 'heroes'

By Adam Schrader
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group, said Sunday that the mercenary group “acted honestly” by hiring prisoners to fight in Ukraine as he branded the convicts “heroes.” File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group, said Sunday that the mercenary group “acted honestly” by hiring prisoners to fight in Ukraine as he branded the convicts “heroes.” File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA

April 9 (UPI) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group, said Sunday that the mercenary group "acted honestly" by hiring prisoners to fight in Ukraine as he branded the convicts "heroes."

Prigozhin's comments were posted to Telegram by his company in response to a press inquiry on the length of the mercenary contracts and whether prisoners are now serving in the Russian military instead of the Wagner Group.

Advertisement

"Initially, the prisoners were recruited at the Wagner PMC, since it looks somewhat strange if prisoners from places of detention go to the Ministry of Defense, since this, let's say, somewhat discredits soldiers, officers, contract soldiers in the Russian army," Prigozhin said.

Prigozhin added that Russian prisoners fought "excellent" and were treated by the Wagner Group "as if they were our own."

RELATED Russian fugitive forms 'Club of Angry Patriots' fearing military defeat in Ukraine

"We took care of them, we covered them, we went with them. The six months that they stayed with us was the most difficult monstrous test, and all of them practically passed this test with dignity. We strictly observed their traditions," Prigozhin said.

Prigozhin said he does not know how long contracts are for convicts, whether six months long or "maybe for life" as he seemingly admitted they have now been drafted into the Russian military.

Advertisement

"We did everything we promised, and they did everything they promised. We acted honestly, and they are heroes," Prigozhin said. "What is happening now and what is their fate, you need to ask them themselves."

RELATED Pope Francis calls for Ukraine-Russia peace, end to Middle East conflict in Easter message

Russian President Vladimir Putin in November signed a law to conscript Russian citizens with criminal records into the military as the country mobilizes troops amid the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the law will now require most people who have unexpunged criminal convictions as well as those with outstanding criminal cases will be eligible for conscription.

Certain crimes will not be eligible for conscription, including those convicted of sexual crimes against children, crimes related to terrorism, the illegal handling of nuclear material, high treason and espionage.

RELATED Hundreds attend funeral for slain Russian pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky

In September, Putin signed a series of laws cracking down on military dissent and providing incentives for those who volunteer or are conscripted to serve amid his grinding war.

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has faced criticism for failing to pay military reservists and civilian laborers brought into Ukraine.

Russian reservists and volunteer soldiers have reported that Russian authorities have failed to pay them and that they have no experience but are being tapped as commanding officers leading at the company level or higher.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Blinken reiterates 'two-state solution' to Israel, Palestine conflict
World News // 1 hour ago
Blinken reiterates 'two-state solution' to Israel, Palestine conflict
April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine during a call with UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Pope Francis calls for Ukraine-Russia peace, end to Middle East conflict in Easter message
World News // 6 hours ago
Pope Francis calls for Ukraine-Russia peace, end to Middle East conflict in Easter message
April 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis delivered a message Easter Sunday encouraging peace between warring nations and comforting refugees, deportees and political prisoners across the world.
Russian fugitive forms 'Club of Angry Patriots' fearing military defeat in Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian fugitive forms 'Club of Angry Patriots' fearing military defeat in Ukraine
April 9 (UPI) -- A group of prominent Russian nationalists has announced the formation of a so-called "Club of Angry Patriots" to support a faction of pro-war officials within the Kremlin.
At least 4 dead in French Alps avalanche
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 4 dead in French Alps avalanche
April 9 (UPI) -- An avalanche in the French Alps has left at least four people dead Sunday, according to officials.
Israel claims Muslims barricaded in Al-Aqsa Mosque are 'dangerous mob' after Jordan warning
World News // 20 hours ago
Israel claims Muslims barricaded in Al-Aqsa Mosque are 'dangerous mob' after Jordan warning
April 8 (UPI) -- Israel claimed without providing evidence Saturday that Muslims barricaded inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem are a "dangerous mob."
Art market attracts organized crime and terrorists, report finds
World News // 23 hours ago
Art market attracts organized crime and terrorists, report finds
April 8 (UPI) -- Criminal organizations and terrorist groups are attracted to the art market as a way to fund their activities and launder money, according to a recent report from an intergovernmental agency linked to the Group of Seven.
Italy's former PM Silvio Berlusconi responding to treatment, doctor says
World News // 1 day ago
Italy's former PM Silvio Berlusconi responding to treatment, doctor says
April 8 (UPI) -- The doctor treating Silvio Berlusconi for complications related to chronic leukemia that left him hospitalized this week said Saturday the former Italian prime minister is responding well to treatment.
Former Scottish leader Sturgeon vows cooperation in investigation of husband
World News // 1 day ago
Former Scottish leader Sturgeon vows cooperation in investigation of husband
April 8 (UPI) -- Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Saturday she will continue to cooperate with the police after her husband was arrested as part of an investigation into the Scottish National Party's finances.
Iranian police to enforce strict hijab laws with surveillance cameras
World News // 1 day ago
Iranian police to enforce strict hijab laws with surveillance cameras
April 8 (UPI) -- The Iranian state will begin installing surveillance systems to catch women who violate the country's strict hijab laws, semi-official local media reported Saturday.
North Korea again tests nuclear-capable underwater drone weapon
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea again tests nuclear-capable underwater drone weapon
April 8 (UPI) -- North Korea announced Saturday it has carried out another test of a nuclear-capable underwater drone weapon it claims is capable of creating a tsunami.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norfolk Southern train derails in Pittsburgh, third time in two months
Norfolk Southern train derails in Pittsburgh, third time in two months
New Mexico homeowner killed by police responding to wrong address
New Mexico homeowner killed by police responding to wrong address
Israel claims Muslims barricaded in Al-Aqsa Mosque are 'dangerous mob' after Jordan warning
Israel claims Muslims barricaded in Al-Aqsa Mosque are 'dangerous mob' after Jordan warning
Elon Musk's Twitter marks BBC, NPR as 'government funded' but not Tesla, SpaceX
Elon Musk's Twitter marks BBC, NPR as 'government funded' but not Tesla, SpaceX
Maryland police arrest daycare worker for allegedly abusing children
Maryland police arrest daycare worker for allegedly abusing children
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement