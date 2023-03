A vessel in the Russian navy's Pacific Fleet fires a 'Moskit' anti-ship cruise missile at a seaborne target during exercises Tuesday in the Sea of Japan. Photo courtesy of the Russian Defense Ministry.

March 28 (UPI) -- Russia's Pacific Fleet test-fired two of its Moskit supersonic cruise missiles against mock seaborne targets during exercises in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday. "A team of two missile boats carried out a joint missile strike against a sea shield simulating an enemy warship," the ministry said in a Telegram post. Advertisement

"The target, located at a distance of about 62 miles received a direct hit from two Moskit cruise missiles."

Russia said it launched the Soviet-era missiles after ensuring the surrounding area was safe.

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said in a press conference that Russian military forces have been "intensifying their activities also in the Far East."

Tuesday's anti-ship weapons test came a day after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea between Korea and Japan, hours ahead of joint U.S. Navy-South Korean Navy exercises involving the nuclear-powered USS Nimitz aircraft carrier.

The South Korean military detected two missiles fired from the Chunghwa County area in North Hwanghae Province, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters. The missiles flew around 230 miles before ditching into the sea.