March 27, 2023 / 4:42 AM

North Korea fires two missiles as U.S. aircraft carrier arrives

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea fired a pair of short-range ballistic missiles on Monday morning, Seoul defense officials said, hours before the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier conducted exercises with the South Korean navy. Photo by Yonhap
March 27 (UPI) -- North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea between Korea and Japan on Monday, Seoul defense officials said, hours before the nuclear-powered USS Nimitz aircraft carrier conducted exercises with the South Korean navy.

The South Korean military detected two missiles fired from the Chunghwa County area in North Hwanghae Province, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters. The missiles flew around 230 miles before splashing into the sea.

The JCS condemned the launches as "grave provocations that undermine peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community."

"The South Korean military is capable of overwhelmingly responding to any provocation and is keeping a close eye on North Korea's activities while continuing to intensively carry out joint training," the statement said.

RELATED Cyberterrorism, China top list of international concerns for Americans, Gallup says

Japan also detected and reported the missile launch on Monday morning. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Tokyo's top spokesman, said at a briefing that Japan expects North Korea to step up its activities, including further ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests.

Pyongyang's latest provocation comes as South Korea and the United States held joint maritime drills in the waters south of the Korean Peninsula on Monday. The USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group trained with the South's major warships, a South Korean navy spokesman said.

"This exercise is conducted to improve combined operation capabilities and strengthen extended deterrence execution capabilities through the deployment of U.S. strategic assets in a situation where North Korea's nuclear and missile threats are getting more sophisticated," spokesman Jang Do-young said at a press briefing.

RELATED South Korea, U.S. to hold 'unprecedented' live-fire exercises amid North Korea threat

On Tuesday, the Nimitz will make a port call in Busan, 200 miles southeast of Seoul, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry.

The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike group visited Busan in September, as Washington and Seoul have strengthened military ties amid the North's growing military threats.

The allies are currently holding their joint Ssangyong amphibious landing exercise, which kicked off last week and is scheduled to run until April 3.

RELATED North Korea launches multiple cruise missiles off east coast: Seoul

South Korea and the United States also wrapped up their 11-day Freedom Shield joint military exercise on Thursday, which Pyongyang angrily denounced as preparation for an invasion.

North Korea conducted several missile launches during the exercise, including a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile test last week. Last weekend, the secretive regime held a drill to prepare for a nuclear counterattack, according to state-run media.

Latest Headlines

Millions of driver license numbers, personal records stolen in Latitude cyberattack
World News // 53 minutes ago
Millions of driver license numbers, personal records stolen in Latitude cyberattack
March 27 (UPI) -- Hackers have stolen the personal information of millions of people in Australia and New Zealand, consumer finance firm Latitude Holdings said Monday,
Ukraine demands U.N. meeting over Russia's tactical nuke plans
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine demands U.N. meeting over Russia's tactical nuke plans
March 27 (UPI) -- Ukraine is demanding that the United Nations Security Council convene an emergency meeting to hold Russia accountable over its plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.
Protests erupt across Israel after Netanyahu removes defense minister
World News // 12 hours ago
Protests erupt across Israel after Netanyahu removes defense minister
March 26 (UPI) -- Mass protests erupted Sunday night across Israel after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who had called for the pausing of the far-right government's judicial reform law.
State Department celebrates Belarus Freedom Day with dig at Lukashenko regime
World News // 12 hours ago
State Department celebrates Belarus Freedom Day with dig at Lukashenko regime
March 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department marked Belarus Freedom Day by calling out the nation's authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko for aiding Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.
NATO calls Russia tactical nuclear weapons announcement 'dangerous and irresponsible'
World News // 16 hours ago
NATO calls Russia tactical nuclear weapons announcement 'dangerous and irresponsible'
March 26 (UPI) -- A NATO spokesperson called Russia's announcement that it would move tactical nuclear weapons into Belarus "dangerous and irresponsible" on Sunday.
At least 29 migrants die after boats sink off coast of Tunisia
World News // 17 hours ago
At least 29 migrants die after boats sink off coast of Tunisia
March 26 (UPI) -- At least 29 migrants trying to reach Italy died after two boats sank off the coast of Tunisia amid a deadly migration surge in the past week.
Honduras ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan, recognizes 'one China'
World News // 1 day ago
Honduras ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan, recognizes 'one China'
March 25 (UPI) -- The Central American nation of Honduras announced Saturday that it has ended diplomatic relations with Taiwan, stating that it recognizes "one China."
Russia announces plan to store tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
World News // 1 day ago
Russia announces plan to store tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
March 25 (UPI) -- Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
Record-setting 2,000 migrants arrive on Italian island in single day
World News // 1 day ago
Record-setting 2,000 migrants arrive on Italian island in single day
March 25 (UPI) -- More than 2,000 migrants arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa on Saturday, officials said, setting a record for most people landing there in a single 24-hour period.
Brazil's Lula postpones trip to China following pneumonia diagnosis
World News // 1 day ago
Brazil's Lula postpones trip to China following pneumonia diagnosis
March 25 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is delaying a planned trip to China because of health issues, including a diagnosis of pneumonia, his office confirmed Saturday.
Miami Beach declares state of emergency as mayor considers ending Spring Break
NATO calls Russia tactical nuclear weapons announcement 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Supreme Court justices express varied views in Jack Daniel's trademark dispute with dog toy company
Tigers escape Georgia zoo as tornado strikes Troup County
State Department celebrates Belarus Freedom Day with dig at Lukashenko regime
Advertisement