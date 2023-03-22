Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 22, 2023 / 7:47 PM

Andrew Tate, brother to remain jailed for fourth month in Romania

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate is escorted by Romanian police officers outside of the Court of Appeal building after a hearing in Bucharest, Romania, in January. On Wednesday, he and his brother were ordered by a Romanian court to be held an additional 30 days, through late April, as investigators look into sex trafficking allegations. Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE
Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate is escorted by Romanian police officers outside of the Court of Appeal building after a hearing in Bucharest, Romania, in January. On Wednesday, he and his brother were ordered by a Romanian court to be held an additional 30 days, through late April, as investigators look into sex trafficking allegations. Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE

March 22 (UPI) -- Social media influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in custody in Romania for a fourth month as investigators look into allegations of sex trafficking, a court ruled Wednesday.

The Romanian court extended the Tate brothers' detention for a fourth time, through late April, their legal team confirmed Wednesday as they announced plans to appeal the decision. Under Romanian law, the men can be held up to six months.

Advertisement

The Tate brothers, who are both British-U.S. citizens, and two Romanian women have been held in detention since December after they were arrested in Bucharest on suspicion of organized crime, human trafficking and rape. None have been charged and all four have denied the accusations.

Romania's anti-organized crime agency DIICOT alleges the six victims in the human trafficking case were subjected to "acts of physical violence and mental coercion" in addition to being sexually exploited by the group for a paid pornography service on social media platforms.

RELATED Romanian court rejects bail request from Andrew Tate

The judge in the closed court in Bucharest addressed the brothers directly during Wednesday's hearing to solicit their response to the prosecution's claim that they were a flight risk. Lawyers for the brothers argued prosecutors had presented no new evidence and suggested their clients' notoriety played a role in the decision to keep them in custody.

Advertisement

Andrew Tate has lived in Romania since 2017. He has been banned from several social media platforms for misogyny and hate speech.

Wednesday's ruling is the fourth time the court has extended the brothers' detention as investigators gather evidence against them. Andrew Tate has lost three appeals related to his prison stay.

RELATED Court orders Andrew Tate held until Feb. 27 on rape, human trafficking allegations

According to the brothers' spokeswoman, the ongoing detention had "irreparably harmed" their image and "would take years to rebuild their reputation," Mateea Petrescu said Wednesday.

The decision to extend their detainment comes days after the court denied the brothers' request to be released on bail. The brothers are appealing that decision as well.

RELATED 'Hierarchy of credibility' fuels online influencers like Andrew Tate

Latest Headlines

Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
World News // 1 hour ago
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
March 22 (UPI) -- A dry-docked ship dislodged at the Imperial Dock in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday, injuring 25 people.
Russian drone strike kills 4 in Kyiv region, missiles hit Zaporizhzhia, Odesa
World News // 8 hours ago
Russian drone strike kills 4 in Kyiv region, missiles hit Zaporizhzhia, Odesa
March 22 (UPI) -- A Russian drone strike has killed four people south of Kyiv as Russian forces damaged an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia and struck a Russian-Orthodox monastery in the southern city of Odesa, officials said.
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida pledges support to Poland in trip to Warsaw
World News // 8 hours ago
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida pledges support to Poland in trip to Warsaw
March 22 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday that Japan will give developmental assistance to his country to help it cope with the large influx of Ukrainian refugees.
Japan's JERA to pay $1.6B to buy Belgium's offshore wind leader Parkwind
World News // 9 hours ago
Japan's JERA to pay $1.6B to buy Belgium's offshore wind leader Parkwind
March 22 (UPI) -- Japanese energy company JERA said Wednesday it reached a definitive agreement in Belgium to acquire wind energy developer Parkwind, the nation's largest offshore wind energy developer.
Italy's Eni announces plans for three new offshore wind farms
World News // 10 hours ago
Italy's Eni announces plans for three new offshore wind farms
March 22 (UPI) -- New agreements for offshore wind in Italy could add to a growing capacity that could meet the energy demands of more than a million homes, Italian energy company Eni said Wednesday.
Xi departs Moscow with liquefied gas, Taiwan commitments
World News // 10 hours ago
Xi departs Moscow with liquefied gas, Taiwan commitments
March 22 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping left Moscow on Wednesday after securing new energy assurances and Russian President Vladimir Putin's acknowledgement that Taiwan is part of China.
ECB says 'uncertainty' caused by global bank crisis will determine its interest rate policy
World News // 11 hours ago
ECB says 'uncertainty' caused by global bank crisis will determine its interest rate policy
March 22 (UPI) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated Wednesday the bank's goal of taming inflation in a timely fashion but stressed that the "high levels of uncertainty" injected by turmoil in the bank sector.
Partygate: New evidence says Boris Johnson was not assured no parties were held
World News // 12 hours ago
Partygate: New evidence says Boris Johnson was not assured no parties were held
March 22 (UPI) -- A parliamentary panel investigating whether former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson knowingly misled MPs over Downing Street lockdown parties released its own evidence dossier Wednesday.
U.N.: Population facing urban water scarcity could double by 2050
World News // 13 hours ago
U.N.: Population facing urban water scarcity could double by 2050
March 22 (UPI) -- Urban populations around the world facing water scarcity are expected to double to 1.7 to 2.4 billion by 2050 because of drought, stressing the planet's ecosystems.
Surging food prices drive Britain's inflation rate sharply up to 10.4%
World News // 14 hours ago
Surging food prices drive Britain's inflation rate sharply up to 10.4%
March 22 (UPI) -- Britain's inflation rate bucked expectations by reversing three consecutive months of declines to rebound to 10.4% in February, the county's main statistical agency said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by quarter percentage point
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by quarter percentage point
Ancient Roman mosaic discovered under supermarket construction site
Ancient Roman mosaic discovered under supermarket construction site
North Korea launches multiple cruise missiles off east coast: Seoul
North Korea launches multiple cruise missiles off east coast: Seoul
White supremacist group leader arrested for threatening journalist
White supremacist group leader arrested for threatening journalist
Swimmer survives shark attack off Hawaii's Big Island
Swimmer survives shark attack off Hawaii's Big Island
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement