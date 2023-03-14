Trending
World News
March 14, 2023 / 1:33 PM

Romanian court rejects bail request from Andrew Tate

By Matt Bernardini
Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate had his bail request rejected by a Romanian court on Tuesday. Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE
Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate had his bail request rejected by a Romanian court on Tuesday. Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE

March 14 (UPI) -- Social media influencer Andrew Tate will remain in prison after a Romanian court denied his appeal against a 30-day extension of his detention.

Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen has been in prison since late December after being arrested in Bucharest on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking. He appealed a Bucharest judge's ruling from February that required Tate to stay in prison for 30 more days.

After a morning hearing Tuesday at the Bucharest Tribunal, a judge rejected Tate's bail request, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania's anti-organized crime agency DIICOT, according to The Independent.

Tate has now lost three appeals related to his prison stay. The Independent reported that a January court document explaining a previous arrest extension noted "the possibility of them evading investigations cannot be ignored," and said they might "leave Romania and settle in countries that do not allow extradition."

Tate has lived in Romania since 2017 and has been banned from several social media platforms for misogyny and hate speech.

In December, Tate, his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women were arrested, although none of the four have been charged yet.

DIICOT has said that six victims in the human trafficking case who were allegedly subjected to "acts of physical violence and mental coercion" and sexually exploited by members of the alleged crime group.

The victims were allegedly lured with pretenses of love and later intimidated, placed under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for the financial gain of the crime group.

