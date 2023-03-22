March 22 (UPI) -- Japanese energy company JERA said Wednesday it reached a definitive agreement in Belgium to acquire wind energy developer Parkwind, the nation's largest offshore wind energy developer.
JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power, reached an agreement with Belgium's Virya Energy to buy the wind energy company for roughly $1.6 billion. Viyra had steered Parkwind to the top of Belgium's offshore wind energy portfolio, with four projects combining for 771 megawatts.