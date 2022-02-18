Trending
Feb. 18, 2022 / 11:30 AM

U.N. agency is reviewing plan to discharge Fukushima nuclear plant water

By Doug Cunningham
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi during an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 7, 2021. The IAEA is reviewing a plan to discharge treated water from Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station into the sea. File Photo by Christian Bruna/ EPA-EFE

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) task force of U.N. experts says it's committed to safety as it reviews a plan to release water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station into the sea.

The IAEA advanced its independent review of the plans during a Feb. 11-18 mission to learn more about Japan's planned release, according to a statement.

The team collected water samples and "scrutinized detailed technical data" during the mission to Japan.

In about two months, the IAEA plans to release a report on this Fukushima mission with more specific technical details. Follow-up missions will be done later this year and in 2023.

In 2021, a U.N. report said Fukushima residents "suffered no adverse health effects from radiation caused by the nuclear meltdown" in 2011.

In its press statement IAEA said Friday it has been gathering information and seeking necessary clarifications to make sure the water discharge plan is "consistent with international safety standards."

In April 2021, the IAEA said, Japan's government announced a policy to gradually discharge more than 1.25 million cubic meters of treated water from Fukushima into the sea. Japan asked the IAEA for assistance to help make sure the discharge is safe.

"The mission allowed the Task Force to gain a much better understanding of Japan's plans and activities related to the water discharge," Deputy Director General Lydie Evrard, Head of the IAEA Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, said at a virtual press conference.

The IAEA said that a comprehensive report with conclusions about the plan will be published before any water release starts.

Before water is released, the IAEA said, Japan intends to treat and purify it using a process known as the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS).

The water to be released was used to cool melted nuclear fuel.

The IAEA has set up a website with information on the Fukushima Daiichi treated water discharge plan to provide transparent information about it.

"Thanks to our presence, people everywhere can have full confidence that the water discharge is carried out without harming public health or the environment," IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement.

