Advertisement
World News
March 20, 2023 / 2:22 AM

North Korea's Kim calls for nuclear attack readiness after missile drill

By Thomas Maresca
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, pictured with his daughter Ju Ae, called for the military to prepare for nuclear counterattacks against South Korean and the United States, state media reported Monday. Photo by KCNA/UPI
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, pictured with his daughter Ju Ae, called for the military to prepare for nuclear counterattacks against South Korean and the United States, state media reported Monday. Photo by KCNA/UPI

SEOUL, March 20 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a weapons drill and called on the military to get "perfectly prepared" to conduct a nuclear attack, state media reported Monday.

The North held a two-day exercise over the weekend to practice its nuclear response capabilities, state-run Korean Central News Agency reported, including a ballistic missile launch on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

The drill "marked an important occasion in preparing our nuclear combat force to rapidly and accurately perform its crucial mission of war deterrence and securing war initiative any moment and under any unexpected circumstances," Kim said, according to KCNA.

He stressed the need for military personnel to get "perfectly prepared in their active posture of making an immediate and overwhelming nuclear counterattack anytime."

RELATED North Korea claims 800,000 young people have volunteered to fight U.S.

The missile was fired from Cholsan County in North Pyongan Province on the country's west coast, KCNA said. It traveled roughly 500 miles and exploded a half-mile above its target in the waters east of the Korean Peninsula.

The drill "simulated a nuclear strike at a major enemy target," the report said.

South Korea's military detected and reported the launch on Sunday, the latest in a series of weapons tests in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Pyongyang has angrily denounced the ongoing U.S.-South Korea Freedom Shield joint military exercise, which began last week and will continue until Thursday. Sunday's launch came just ahead of air drills involving U.S. B-1B strategic bombers.

North Korea conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile launch on Thursday, Pyongyang's second of the year so far. The secretive regime also fired short-range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles from a submarine last week.

Images released by state media showed the North Korean leader accompanied by his young daughter, Ju Ae, who has frequently appeared by her father's side since her first public appearance in November.

RELATED North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit

Kim claimed that "the enemies are getting ever more pronounced in their moves for aggression against the DPRK."

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

The ongoing U.S.-South Korea military exercise "urgently requires the DPRK to bolster up its nuclear war deterrence exponentially," Kim said, according to the report.

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said last week that the joint drills "are defensive in nature and meant to bolster our interoperability and meant to deter potential aggression in the region."

The U.S. and South Korean navies and marine corps also kicked off large-scale amphibious landing exercises on Monday for the first time in five years. The training will take place around Pohang, some 170 miles southeast of Seoul, and will run through April 3, a South Korean navy spokesman said at a press briefing.

Advertisement

North Korean state media reported Saturday that some 800,000 young citizens had volunteered to enlist in the military to fight the United States.

Read More

North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit

Latest Headlines

FBI issues $20,000 reward to find great grandmother kidnapped in Mexico
World News // 9 hours ago
FBI issues $20,000 reward to find great grandmother kidnapped in Mexico
March 19 (UPI) -- A great grandmother who splits her time between her home in Los Angeles and a home in Mexico has been kidnapped and the FBI is offering a $20,000 reward to track her down.
Swiss National Bank announces takeover of troubled rival Credit Suisse
World News // 10 hours ago
Swiss National Bank announces takeover of troubled rival Credit Suisse
March 19 (UPI) -- Swiss National Bank has agreed to takeover its troubled rival, Credit Suisse, in a $3.2 billion emergency deal brokered by regulators in Switzerland to help prevent further instability in the global banking industry.
Head of Taliban orders Afghan officials to remove relatives from government positions
World News // 11 hours ago
Head of Taliban orders Afghan officials to remove relatives from government positions
March 19 (UPI) -- The head of the Taliban issued a decree that calls for Afghan officials to remove relatives they have hired to government positions.
Death toll rises after earthquake in Ecuador
World News // 12 hours ago
Death toll rises after earthquake in Ecuador
March 19 (UPI) -- The death toll from Saturday's 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Ecuador continues to rise with at least 16 people reported dead.
Putin makes surprise trip to occupied Ukrainian city Mariupol
World News // 17 hours ago
Putin makes surprise trip to occupied Ukrainian city Mariupol
March 19 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the occupied city of Mariupol in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Sunday, a day after he made a trip to the Ukrainian province of Crimea.
Putin visits Crimea after ICC issues arrest warrant
World News // 1 day ago
Putin visits Crimea after ICC issues arrest warrant
March 18 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday visited the Ukrainian province of Crimea, on the anniversary of the illegal annexation of the region by Russia in 2014.=
Uyghur leader calls for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Xi Jinping after Putin
World News // 1 day ago
Uyghur leader calls for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Xi Jinping after Putin
March 18 (UPI) -- The leader of a group seeking independence for the Uyghur people from China has called for the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for President Xi Jinping.
Canadian private equity firm acquires Pornhub owner MindGeek
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian private equity firm acquires Pornhub owner MindGeek
March 18 (UPI) -- Ethical Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Canada, has acquired MindGeek -- the owner of Pornhub and other adult entertainment websites.
At least 1 dead after 6.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in Ecuador
World News // 1 day ago
At least 1 dead after 6.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in Ecuador
March 18 (UPI) -- At least one person has died after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded about 6 miles from the Ecuadorian city of Baláo, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Jockey injured, horse euthanized after 3rd recent Aussie track crash
World News // 1 day ago
Jockey injured, horse euthanized after 3rd recent Aussie track crash
March 18 (UPI) -- A racehorse was euthanized and his jockey was hospitalized Saturday after the latest in a series of recent racetrack accidents in Melbourne, Australia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
Head of Taliban orders Afghan officials to remove relatives from government positions
Head of Taliban orders Afghan officials to remove relatives from government positions
Gov. Roy Cooper allows North Carolina riot bill to become law without signature
Gov. Roy Cooper allows North Carolina riot bill to become law without signature
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement