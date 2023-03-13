Advertisement
World News
March 13, 2023 / 4:06 AM

North Korea fires 2 submarine missiles as U.S., South Korea start joint drills

By Thomas Maresca
1/3
North Korea fired a pair of cruise missiles from a submarine, state media reported Monday, ahead of an 11-day U.S.-S. Korea joint military drill. Photo by Yonhap
North Korea fired a pair of cruise missiles from a submarine, state media reported Monday, ahead of an 11-day U.S.-S. Korea joint military drill. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, March 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine in the waters off its east coast, state media reported Monday, in an apparent warning as the United States and South Korea kicked off their largest joint military drills in five years.

The missiles were fired from the "8.24 Yongung" submarine Sunday morning, state-run Korean Central News Agency reported. They flew in figure-eight patterns for over two hours and covered a distance of roughly 930 miles before hitting a target in the sea.

Advertisement

"The drill confirmed the reliability of the weapon system and examined the underwater-to-surface offensive operation posture of the submarine units that constitute one of the major components of the DPRK nuclear deterrent," the report said.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

RELATED Kim Jong Un congratulates Xi Jinping on election victory, praises China for building 'socialist modernized state'

South Korea's military said early Monday that it had detected an "unknown missile" fired from a North Korean submarine off the coast of Sinpo the previous day. The coastal city is home to a major shipyard where missile-launching submarines have been spotted in recent years.

"The detailed specifications are being closely analyzed by South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities," the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message sent to reporters.

Advertisement

The cruise missile test came on the eve of a massive joint military drill by South Korea and the United States.

RELATED U.S.: North Korea trying to establish 'strategic dominance' via nukes

The 11-day Freedom Shield exercise began Monday and consists of live field drills and computer-simulation command post exercises at a scale not seen in five years.

North Korea has frequently condemned the allies' joint drills as preparation for an invasion and warned last month of "unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions" to the upcoming exercise.

The KCNA report Monday said the submarine launch demonstrated North Korea's ability to "control with its overwhelming powerful force ... the present situation in which the U.S. imperialists and the [S]outh Korean puppet traitors are getting evermore undisguised in their anti-DPRK military maneuvers."

RELATED U.S., South Korea to revive large-scale military drills amid North Korea threat

The test followed Pyongyang's launch of at least six short-range missiles into the sea on Thursday, which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called preparation for an "actual war response."

Earlier in the week, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of the North Korean leader, said that any attempts by the allies to shoot down the North's missiles would be "regarded as a clear declaration of war."

Latest Headlines

Britain invests $6B in defense amid Russian war, China competition
World News // 8 minutes ago
Britain invests $6B in defense amid Russian war, China competition
March 13 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain will increase defense spending by $6 billion over the next two years to better respond to threats posed by Russia and China.
30 migrants missing, 17 rescued as boat capsizes in Mediterranean Sea
World News // 1 hour ago
30 migrants missing, 17 rescued as boat capsizes in Mediterranean Sea
March 13 (UPI) -- More than two dozen people were missing in the central Mediterranean Sea after a boat traveling from Libya over the weekend capsized in bad weather, several organizations said.
Kim Jong Un congratulates Xi Jinping on election victory, praises China for building 'socialist modernized state'
World News // 12 hours ago
Kim Jong Un congratulates Xi Jinping on election victory, praises China for building 'socialist modernized state'
March 12 (UPI) -- North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping's re-election for a third term.
Berlin to allow women to swim topless in city pools after discrimination complaint
World News // 13 hours ago
Berlin to allow women to swim topless in city pools after discrimination complaint
March 12 (UPI) -- German officials have announced that women will be officially allowed to swim topless in Berlin pools after a complaint had been filed for discrimination.
Hundreds of thousands protest judicial reforms in Israel
World News // 15 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands protest judicial reforms in Israel
March 12 (UPI) -- Judicial reforms backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seeing a forceful blowback by protesters and political opponents in the streets of Israel.
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
World News // 16 hours ago
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
March 12 (UPI) -- Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has blasted Ukrainian officials for ordering a Russian-aligned church to leave a Kyiv monastery.
Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
World News // 17 hours ago
Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
March 12 (UPI) -- Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, has hit back after analysts asserted she had confirmed Kremlin infighting.
Pope Francis takes stance against gender ideologies that 'blur differences' between men, women
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis takes stance against gender ideologies that 'blur differences' between men, women
March 11 (UPI) -- Pope Francis has taken a strong stance against gender ideologies that he said "blur differences" between men and women.
Close Xi ally Li Qiang appointed China's premier, will steer economic policy
World News // 1 day ago
Close Xi ally Li Qiang appointed China's premier, will steer economic policy
March 11 (UPI) -- The Chinese People's Congress, in a move that was long expected, on Saturday selected former Shanghai party committee secretary Li Qiang as premier, the nation's second-highest office holder.
Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews ash cloud
World News // 1 day ago
Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews ash cloud
March 11 (UPI) -- Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupted on Saturday, spewing an ash cloud for miles and producing an observable lava flow, disaster officials said. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
13-year-old boy stabs 14-year-old sister in New York
13-year-old boy stabs 14-year-old sister in New York
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement