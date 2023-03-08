Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 8, 2023 / 7:58 AM

International Women's Day gets underway with a collective hug

By Paul Godfrey
1/3
Supporters of Afghan women protest against the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan in Lafayette park across from the White House in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Supporters of Afghan women protest against the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan in Lafayette park across from the White House in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- People around the world are being urged to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday by giving themselves a hug and sharing it -- on social media, in a video or by other means.

IWD said the public shows of participants' pledge to embrace this year's theme of equity would "encourage others to help forge an inclusive world," the official website for the annual event said.

Advertisement

"The aim of the IWD 2023 #EmbraceEquity campaign theme is to get the world talking about 'Why equal opportunities aren't enough,'" the website reads.

"People start from different places, so true inclusion and belonging require equitable action."

RELATED EU targets human rights abusers of women, girls in new sanctions package

Events in the United States include an online Bike Ride for Equity, Inclusion and Positive Social Change Tuesday through Sunday, a daylong virtual festival by the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and an African Union Mission to the U.S.A session on The State of Black Women in the Diaspora.

Advertisement

As events got underway, there was a stark reminder of the hurdles facing women in some parts of the world from the United Nations in Afghanistan which renewed its call on the country's Taliban administration to row back from its obsession with stopping girls and women from going to school or work.

"Since August 2021, the Taliban de facto authorities have demonstrated an almost singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes," said Roza Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

RELATED Poisoning of Iranian students may be new front in war on girls' education

These restrictions violate human rights and fundamental freedoms protected by instruments and treaties to which Afghanistan is a signatory -- breaches that damage the country's prospects of recovering from decades of war, she said.

"Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women's rights, and it has been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere."

Gender inequities IWD is pushing to be remedied in the western world include the gender pay gap between men and women and workplace discrimination that prevents women from rising to the most senior levels in business.

Advertisement

In a special message, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that while IWD celebrated the achievements of women and girls across all walks of life in all corners of the world there was still a long, long way to go.

"We also recognize the enormous obstacles they face -- from structural injustices, marginalization, and violence, to cascading crises that affect them first and worst -- to the denial of their personal autonomy and rights over their bodies and lives," he said. "Gender-based discrimination harms everyone, women, girls, men and boys. International Women's Day is a call to action. Action to stand with women who are demanding their fundamental rights at great personal cost."

Guterres called for action to secure "protection against sexual exploitation and abuse. And action to accelerate women's full participation and leadership."

Guterres also called attention to the impact of technology which he said could open up access to education and opportunities for women and girls, but could also be used to amplify abuse and hatred.

He added that women made up under a third of the workforce in science, technology, engineering, and maths, warning that when women were under-represented in developing new technologies, discrimination may be "baked in from the start."

Advertisement

Urging increased women and girls' representation, Guterres said their exclusion from the sector had shaved an estimated $1 trillion from the GDP of low-and-middle-income countries in the last decade, a figure that without action could rise to $1.5 trillion by 2025.

Read More

Study links gender parity to longer life expectancy

Latest Headlines

Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day
World News // 40 minutes ago
Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day
March 8 (UPI) -- Wednesday's Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day.
Four killed, dozens injured in Egypt train derailment
World News // 1 hour ago
Four killed, dozens injured in Egypt train derailment
March 8 (UPI) -- Four people died and 23 others were injured north of Cairo when a passenger train crashed into a station platform and derailed on Tuesday, Egypt's Health Ministry said.
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
World News // 5 hours ago
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, March 8 (UPI) -- Forty-five years ago, a short story was published that would crack open decades of silence surrounding the Jeju Massacre in South Korea. Author Hyun Ki-young, now 82, recounts how he was imprisoned for "Suni Samchon."
EU targets human rights abusers of women, girls in new sanctions package
World News // 5 hours ago
EU targets human rights abusers of women, girls in new sanctions package
March 8 (UPI) -- The European Union has adopted a sanctions package targeting nine people, including several Russians, and three entities accused of committing human rights abuses against women.
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
World News // 19 hours ago
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
March 7 (UPI) -- Mexican authorities say they have discovered the bodies of two Americans who were kidnapped Friday in the city of Matamoros and recovered two hostages alive.
Pritzker Architecture Prize awarded to Sir David Chipperfield, known for his climate-conscious designs
World News // 12 hours ago
Pritzker Architecture Prize awarded to Sir David Chipperfield, known for his climate-conscious designs
March 7 (UPI) -- Sir David Chipperfield, architect of famous sites like the City of Justice in Barcelona and the Colección Jumex in Mexico City, has been named the 2023 Pritzker Architecture Prize winner.
Israeli army raid kills 6 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp
World News // 13 hours ago
Israeli army raid kills 6 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp
March 7 (UPI) -- The death toll in the West Bank has again increased as an Israeli military raid of a Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin Tuesday resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians.
Zelensky pledges justice for unarmed Ukrainian POW killed on video
World News // 17 hours ago
Zelensky pledges justice for unarmed Ukrainian POW killed on video
March 7 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged to seek justice for an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war who was killed in a trench on video.
Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
World News // 18 hours ago
Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
March 7 (UPI) -- Iranian officials said Tuesday that people have been arrested in five provinces in connection to a series of mysterious poisonings targeting schoolgirls.
Consultant Rystad forecasting an offshore oil and gas bonanza
World News // 19 hours ago
Consultant Rystad forecasting an offshore oil and gas bonanza
March 7 (UPI) -- Offshore oil and gas production has a lower carbon footprint than other extraction methods and the sector is primed for hundreds of billions of dollars in new investments, Norwegian energy consultant Rystad Energy said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
Italian energy company Eni makes breakthrough in wave energy
Italian energy company Eni makes breakthrough in wave energy
Britain unveils new asylum laws to tackle its small boat crisis
Britain unveils new asylum laws to tackle its small boat crisis
Chinese foreign minister warns U.S. tensions could escalate to 'confrontation and conflict'
Chinese foreign minister warns U.S. tensions could escalate to 'confrontation and conflict'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement