China cites need to boost military spending as People's Congress meets

A security member stands guard after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday. Photo by Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE

March 4 (UPI) -- China needs to increase its military budget to "fulfill its responsibility as a major country," a Beijing official said Saturday ahead of the nation's annual National People's Congress. NPC spokesman Wang Chao made the comments as China's national legislature prepared to convene on Sunday and meet through March 13. Advertisement

In his remarks, Wang did not elaborate on the size of the budget he was referring to, which is expected to be unveiled during the first official day of the congress, but emphasized the move is not meant to ratchet up conflict with the United States.

The annual meeting comes at a time of increased tension between China and the United States amidst escalating tensions with Taiwan, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and following the downing of a Chinese spy balloon that flew over U.S. territory.

The beefed-up defense spending "is not intended as a threat to any country but will be a positive force for safeguarding regional stability and world peace," Wang said.

He mainly touted Chinese unity Saturday during the opening ceremony of the legislature's standing committee, known as Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, asserting Beijing has "reached out" to people in Taiwan and is "encouraging dialogue" with Hong Kong citizens, Bloomberg reported.

Advertisement

During the Congress, Chinese government officials are expected be rotated out of their positions, including Premier Li Kequiang, who will be replaced by Li Quiang after delivering a final report on China's economy on Sunday.

Chinese business leaders, including Li Shufu of carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., a car manufacturer, and Lei Jun, of smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Corp., spoke about technological innovations within China.

On Tuesday, the newly appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is scheduled to hold a press conference.