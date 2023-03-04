Advertisement
World News
March 4, 2023 / 1:54 PM

China cites need to boost military spending as People's Congress meets

By Patrick Hilsman
A security member stands guard after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday. Photo by Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE
A security member stands guard after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday. Photo by Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE

March 4 (UPI) -- China needs to increase its military budget to "fulfill its responsibility as a major country," a Beijing official said Saturday ahead of the nation's annual National People's Congress.

NPC spokesman Wang Chao made the comments as China's national legislature prepared to convene on Sunday and meet through March 13.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Wang did not elaborate on the size of the budget he was referring to, which is expected to be unveiled during the first official day of the congress, but emphasized the move is not meant to ratchet up conflict with the United States.

The annual meeting comes at a time of increased tension between China and the United States amidst escalating tensions with Taiwan, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and following the downing of a Chinese spy balloon that flew over U.S. territory.

RELATED Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China raises concerns

The beefed-up defense spending "is not intended as a threat to any country but will be a positive force for safeguarding regional stability and world peace," Wang said.

He mainly touted Chinese unity Saturday during the opening ceremony of the legislature's standing committee, known as Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, asserting Beijing has "reached out" to people in Taiwan and is "encouraging dialogue" with Hong Kong citizens, Bloomberg reported.

Advertisement

During the Congress, Chinese government officials are expected be rotated out of their positions, including Premier Li Kequiang, who will be replaced by Li Quiang after delivering a final report on China's economy on Sunday.

RELATED Not-so-beautiful balloons: U.S. needs quick answers on China spy program

Chinese business leaders, including Li Shufu of carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., a car manufacturer, and Lei Jun, of smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Corp., spoke about technological innovations within China.

On Tuesday, the newly appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is scheduled to hold a press conference.

Read More

China's population declines for the first time in six decades

Latest Headlines

Australian cops announce $1B cocaine seizure, country's biggest bust ever
World News // 6 minutes ago
Australian cops announce $1B cocaine seizure, country's biggest bust ever
March 4 (UPI) -- Australian police on Saturday revealed the details of an operation that intercepted $1 billion worth of cocaine in the country's biggest-ever drug bust.
Russian defense minister visits front lines as Ukraine's hold on Bakhmut slips
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian defense minister visits front lines as Ukraine's hold on Bakhmut slips
March 4 (UPI) -- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a rare visit to frontline troops in Ukraine on Saturday as Kyiv's grip on the embattled city of Bakhmut appeared to be slipping.
Governor of Philippine province, 5 others killed in gun attack
World News // 3 hours ago
Governor of Philippine province, 5 others killed in gun attack
March 4 (UPI) -- Roel Degamo, the governor of the Philippines province of Negros Oriental, was assassinated and five others also died Saturday in an attack by gunmen, officials said.
Dozens killed, injured as Jakarta fuel depot fire engulfs neighborhood
World News // 5 hours ago
Dozens killed, injured as Jakarta fuel depot fire engulfs neighborhood
March 4 (UPI) -- At least 15 people were killed and searchers combed a section of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta for survivors Saturday after a massive fire engulfed a fuel storage depot. 
Merrick Garland makes secret trip to Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
Merrick Garland makes secret trip to Ukraine
March 3 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Friday, where he met with Ukrainian officials and reaffirmed support for the country in the face of Russia's invasion.
Norway's Equinor pays $850 million to buy Suncor Energy U.K.
World News // 1 day ago
Norway's Equinor pays $850 million to buy Suncor Energy U.K.
March 3 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy major Equinor adopted an all-of-the-above outlook after announcing plans Friday to buy the U.K.-division of Canada's Suncor Energy for $850 million.
South Korean bank finds AI-powered ATMs reduce scams
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean bank finds AI-powered ATMs reduce scams
SEOUL, March 3 (UPI) -- South Korea's top lender, Shinhan Bank, says its artificial intelligence-powered ATMs have been successful in reducing the number of phishing scams over the past year.
North American rig count slumped but is well above year-ago levels
World News // 1 day ago
North American rig count slumped but is well above year-ago levels
March 3 (UPI) -- The amount of oil and gas exploration and production work in North America slumped in February, data published Friday show, but remains sharply higher than year-ago levels.
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla to visit France, Germany on first state visits
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla to visit France, Germany on first state visits
March 3 (UPI) -- Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will make their first state visits in the positions to France and Germany later this month.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski sent to prison in Belarus
World News // 1 day ago
Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski sent to prison in Belarus
March 3 (UPI) -- Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights activist Ales Bialiatski was jailed for 10 years Friday by a court in Belarus after being found guilty of smuggling charges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 children killed, 2 hospitalized in North Texas domestic incident
3 children killed, 2 hospitalized in North Texas domestic incident
Trump legal team requests six-month delay in New York civil lawsuit
Trump legal team requests six-month delay in New York civil lawsuit
Dozens killed, injured as Jakarta fuel depot fire engulfs neighborhood
Dozens killed, injured as Jakarta fuel depot fire engulfs neighborhood
Former U.S. serviceman sentenced to 45 years for planning attack on fellow soldiers
Former U.S. serviceman sentenced to 45 years for planning attack on fellow soldiers
Merrick Garland makes secret trip to Ukraine
Merrick Garland makes secret trip to Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement