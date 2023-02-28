Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 28, 2023 / 9:46 AM

Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China raises concerns

By Clyde Hughes
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is expected to visit China on Tuesday. Photo by Belarus' President Press Office/UPI
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is expected to visit China on Tuesday. Photo by Belarus' President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- China is hosting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russia's military ally, for a state visit on Tuesday, sparking speculation of China's possible increasing involvement in the year-old invasion of Ukraine.

Lukashenko was expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and sign trade, education and technology agreements. China has denied that it is providing direct aid to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Advertisement

China publicly has tried to position itself as a mediator in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, offering a 12-point proposal for ending the war that has received little, if any, support beyond its borders. The three-day trip by Lukashenko is expected to boost a show of support for Russia.

"There's been a clear push by Beijing, Moscow, Minsk and Tehran to demonstrate a narrative that says, 'We have other options, and we'll put them on proud display -- you can sanction us all you want, and it doesn't matter,'" Raffaello Pantucci, senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies in London told the Washington Post.

RELATED Russia repeats nuclear threat, demanding West halt arming of Ukraine

An editorial in the Chinese Communist Party-controlled publication Global Times said the visit shows that it is trying to create peaceful coalitions and blamed the United States for hostilities.

Advertisement

"We emphasize that both China-Belarus relations and China-Russia relations are built on the basis of non-confrontation, non-alliance and non-targeting of third countries," the editorial said.

"This sends a clear message to the world that China develops all bilateral relations with its partners based on common interests, and the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, with open doors for cooperation. We will never bypass a country just because the U.S. or others do not like it."

RELATED Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address

RELATED U.N. General Assembly adopts draft resolution calling for cease-fire in Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Britain's Royal Mail issues final stamps to feature Queen Elizabeth II
World News // 20 minutes ago
Britain's Royal Mail issues final stamps to feature Queen Elizabeth II
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Britain's Royal Mail issued its final set of stamps on Tuesday featuring its iconic silhouette of Queen Elizabeth II's head, 57 years after the design was first used in 1966.
British PM in Northern Ireland to sell new EU trade deal to leaders
World News // 2 hours ago
British PM in Northern Ireland to sell new EU trade deal to leaders
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Hours after signing a historic accord with the European Union on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Belfast to try to secure the backing of political leaders.
Japan's House approves record spending budget
World News // 3 hours ago
Japan's House approves record spending budget
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japan's House of Representatives passed a record $840 billion budget that will boost defense and childcare spending with the full support of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday.
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
World News // 4 hours ago
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a "radical change in the agricultural production" of his isolated country amid food shortages that outside experts say are worsening, state media reported Tuesday.
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
World News // 5 hours ago
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The last surviving Asiatic cheetah of a litter born last year in Iran has died, state-run media reported Tuesday.
West Bank unrest claims life of American citizen after Palestinian gunman opens fire
World News // 14 hours ago
West Bank unrest claims life of American citizen after Palestinian gunman opens fire
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A U.S.-Israel dual citizen is dead after a shooting in the West Bank on Monday.
Israeli brothers killed in West Bank shooting; settlers retaliate
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli brothers killed in West Bank shooting; settlers retaliate
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An Israel soldier and his younger brother were killed Sunday evening when a man opened fire in the occupied West Bank, sparking Israeli settlers to unleash retaliatory attacks against Palestinians.
Canadian government bans TikTok from all devices
World News // 15 hours ago
Canadian government bans TikTok from all devices
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Canadian government will no longer allow the use of the social media app TikTok on any government owned devices.
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- American naval forces are now taking part in a joint military exercise with more than 50 other countries, the U.S. Navy confirmed in a statement Monday.
In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
World News // 19 hours ago
In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made a surprise visit to Ukraine Monday to solidify the U.S. commitment to financially support Kyiv in its fight against Russian invaders as the second year of the war begins.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol
Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter 'Sedition Panda' in Florida
FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter 'Sedition Panda' in Florida
Late-winter storm brings tornadoes, snow and rain to several U.S. states
Late-winter storm brings tornadoes, snow and rain to several U.S. states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement