March 3, 2023 / 6:24 AM

Cambodia's opposition leader Kem Sokha jailed for 27 years on treason charges

By Paul Godfrey
Cambodian opposition leader politician Kem Sokha was sentenced to 27 years on house arrest Friday. Photo by Kith Serey/EPA-EFE
Cambodian opposition leader politician Kem Sokha was sentenced to 27 years on house arrest Friday. Photo by Kith Serey/EPA-EFE

March 3 (UPI) -- Cambodian opposition politician Kem Sokha was ordered to serve 27 years of detainment for treason on Friday, drawing international condemnation.

The former leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party was found guilty of conspiring with the United States to oust Hun Sen who, the prime minister and president of the ruling Cambodia People's Party. He was ordered to spend 27 years on house arrest.

Sokha, who denies the charges, was also banned from running for office and voting in elections.

"It is not right, unfair and can't be accepted," Ang Oudom, one of Sokha's lawyers said after the sentencing.

RELATED U.S. hits Cambodia with arms embargo over growing Chinese military influence

Oudom said his client would appeal but suggested the ruling was politically motivated.

"It is a political case and only politicians can decide," he said.

International observers condemned the sentencing as an outrageous attempt by Sen, to silence dissent ahead of elections in July.

U.S. ambassador to Cambodia W. Patrick Murphy said the conviction was a miscarriage of justice, the culmination of a "multi-year process to silence" Sokha based on a "fabricated conspiracy."

"Denying Kem Sokha and other political figures their freedom of expression and association undermines Cambodia's constitution, international commitments, and past progress to develop as a pluralist and inclusive society," Murphy said.

"We call on authorities to allow all Cambodians to enjoy their universal human rights of peaceful assembly and free expression and to participate in building a truly democratic system."

RELATED 24-hour circus show in Cambodia breaks Guinness World Record

Human Rights Watch, which said Sokha had been subject to arbitrary detention, mistreatment in custody and a ban on participating in any political activity, called on Cambodian authorities to quash what it called Sokha's "politically motivated conviction" and immediately and unconditionally release him.

"It was obvious from the start that the charges against Kem Sokha were nothing but a politically motivated ploy by Prime Minister Hun Sen to sideline Cambodia's major opposition leader and eliminate the country's democratic system," said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

"Sending Kem Sokha to prison isn't just about destroying his political party, but about squashing any hope that there can be a genuine general election in July."

Calling for the "fabricated charges" to be dropped and the immediate and unconditional release of Sokha, Amnesty International said the Cambodian justice system had once again shown its "jaw-dropping lack of independence by convicting Kem Sokha on baseless, politically motivated charges."

"This verdict is an unmistakable warning to opposition groups months before national elections. The use of the courts to hound opponents of Prime Minister Hun Sen knows no limits."

The group said Sokha was one of many opposition figures who has been put through physically and psychologically taxing ordeals, a situation that would continue after Wednesday's unjust verdict.

"There can be no right to a fair trial when the courts have been co-opted by the heavy hand of the government," it said.

The CNRP was dissolved by the country's Supreme Court in 2017 two months after Sokha's arrest, following accusations that the party was plotting to overthrow the government ahead of elections the following year.

Sen's CPP won all 125 seats turning Cambodia at a sweep into a one-party state.

At least 39 opposition politicians are held in Cambodian prisons, according to Amnesty International.

Many more were jailed through the course of last year in mass trials that denied them the right to a fair trial.

Cambodia is already under sanctions from the European Union and the United States for human rights violations.

In 2020, the EU partially withdrew preferential tariffs on trade granted to Cambodia due to its "serious and systematic violations of human rights principles" while Washington sanctioned two senior Cambodian officials in 2021 for their roles in serious human rights abuses and corruption under its Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

Read More

At least 19 dead in fire at Cambodia casino

Latest Headlines

U.S., S. Korea to revive large-scale military drills amid North Korea nuclear threat
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., S. Korea to revive large-scale military drills amid North Korea nuclear threat
SEOUL, March 3 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea will revive a massive springtime joint military exercise this month, the allies said Friday, returning to a scale not seen in five years in response to North Korean nuclear threats.
As Israel confronts West Bank unrest, its judicial reform plan spurs economic worries
World News // 10 hours ago
As Israel confronts West Bank unrest, its judicial reform plan spurs economic worries
March 2 (UPI) -- The violence between Israelis and Palestinians has reached new heights in the eyes of the global community and the conflict is now creating economic concerns.
Greece train crash death toll reaches 57 as workers strike
World News // 16 hours ago
Greece train crash death toll reaches 57 as workers strike
March 2 (UPI) -- The death toll in a head-on train collision in Greece reached 57 on Thursday, as railway and metro workers went on a 24-hour strike to demonstrate against the government for conditions they said led to the accident.
A new oil discovery off Norway has a substantial upside, the government said
World News // 17 hours ago
A new oil discovery off Norway has a substantial upside, the government said
March 2 (UPI) -- A new oil discovery made in the southern Norwegian waters of the Barents Sea could hold as much as 13 million barrels of oil, though the government said Thursday the region could hold even more.
4 killed in Zaporizhzhia strikes; Russia accuses Ukraine of taking hostages
World News // 18 hours ago
4 killed in Zaporizhzhia strikes; Russia accuses Ukraine of taking hostages
March 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russian strikes killed four people in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, while Moscow accused Ukraine of taking Russian hostages.
Blinken engaged Lavrov on Ukraine invasion, New START treaty on G20 sidelines
World News // 19 hours ago
Blinken engaged Lavrov on Ukraine invasion, New START treaty on G20 sidelines
March 2 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today where he asked for Moscow to end its invasion of Ukraine and return to the New START nuclear treaty.
Final report: MI5 missed 'significant' chance to stop arena bombing
World News // 19 hours ago
Final report: MI5 missed 'significant' chance to stop arena bombing
March 2 (UPI) -- Britain's MI5 and counterterrorism police missed opportunities to stop a suicide bomber who killed 22 young people and injured over a thousand as they left an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, an investigation found.
IEA: CO2 emissions up 0.9% as fossil fuels hinder climate goals
World News // 20 hours ago
IEA: CO2 emissions up 0.9% as fossil fuels hinder climate goals
March 2 (UPI) -- While clean energy technologies such as electric vehicles helped prevent a dramatic increase in emissions of carbon dioxide, the global economy remains on an unsustainable trajectory, the IEA said in a report Thursday.
Slowdown in eurozone inflation rate grinds to a halt in February
World News // 20 hours ago
Slowdown in eurozone inflation rate grinds to a halt in February
March 2 (UPI) -- The eurozone's annual inflation rate fell for the fourth successive month in February helped by a large fall in the pace at which energy prices are rising, according to European Union figures out Thursday.
British police find remains in search for Constance Marten's missing infant
World News // 1 day ago
British police find remains in search for Constance Marten's missing infant
March 2 (UPI) -- Officers searching for the missing baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have found remains of an infant in a wooded area in Southern Britain near where the couple were arrested earlier this week, authorities said.
