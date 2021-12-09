Trending
Dec. 9, 2021 / 11:35 AM

U.S. hits Cambodia with arms embargo over growing Chinese military influence

By Simon Druker
Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen delivers a speech in 2019. The United States imposed an arms embargo on Cambodia on Thursday, citing growing influence by China in that country, as well as political corruption and human rights abuses. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The United States hit Cambodia with an arms embargo beginning on Thursday over growing ties to China, human rights abuses by the government and corruption.

The U.S. departments of State and Commerce announced the sanctions on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department points to "corruption by Cambodian government actors, including the military, as well as the growing influence of the People's Republic of China's military in Cambodia" as the reason.

That influence includes the construction of new Chinese military facilities at Cambodia's Ream Naval Base on the Gulf of Thailand.

China remains Cambodia's most important political and economic ally. It backed the bloody regime of Cambodian dictator Pol Pot in the 1970s, which was responsible for killing more than 1 million people.

The ban is meant to block the Cambodian government from acquiring weapons, including those of military grade, while also restricting access to "dual-use items, as well as certain less-sensitive military items."

This is not the first time Washington has imposed sanctions on the Southeast Asian nation. In November, the Biden administration issued a business advisory warning U.S. companies doing business in the country and sanctioned two members of Cambodia's military.

"The United States remains fully committed to Cambodia's independence and the sovereignty of its people," Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

"We urge the Cambodian government to make meaningful progress in addressing corruption and human rights abuses, and to work to reduce the influence of the PRC military in Cambodia, which threatens regional and global security."

State Department Counselor Derek Chollet is currently touring Southeast Asia, which includes a stop in Cambodia. He's expected to urge the country's Prime Minister Hun Sen to continue pressing Myanmar's ruling military coalition to end the ongoing violence and crackdown on political prisoners in that country.

Sen is the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which includes both countries. He recently denied the Myanmar's military ruler a seat at the latest ASEAN Summit.

