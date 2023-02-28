Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 28, 2023 / 10:14 AM

BP to invest $2 billion to develop green hydrogen hub in Spain

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
BP plans to overhaul a Spanish refinery to produce hydrogen, which is emerging from niche to notoriety during the so-called energy transition. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
BP plans to overhaul a Spanish refinery to produce hydrogen, which is emerging from niche to notoriety during the so-called energy transition. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- British energy company BP said Tuesday it would invest nearly $2 billion to develop a hydrogen hub in the Valencia region of Spain using its Castellon refinery as a foundation.

BP unveiled plans to build up its electrolysis capacity at Castellon to produce so-called green hydrogen. Hydrogen production is described using a color spectrum and the most common form in use today is grey hydrogen, which splits methane (CH4) into its elemental components of carbon and hydrogen.

Advertisement

Green hydrogen draws on an electric current generated from renewable energy to split water (H2O) into hydrogen and oxygen and BP said that would replace the grey hydrogen already in production at Castellon.

Dubbed Hyval -- a combination of "hydrogen" and "Valencia" -- the project not only helps with regional decarbonization efforts as green hydrogen has no carbon byproducts, but biofuel produced in coordination with hydrogen will support industries such as aviation.

RELATED United Airlines opens investment fund for sustainable aviation fuel

The first electrolyzer could come online by 2027, the company said, and help provide energy security for the Spanish economy.

"The production of green hydrogen will be another step in strategic energy autonomy for Spain and more widely for Europe," said Carolina Mesa, BP's vice president for hydrogen, Spain and new markets.

Advertisement

Members of the European Parliament backed measures in early February that would support the adoption of renewable natural gas and hydrogen into the grid as part of a bloc-wide effort to rely less on fossil fuels.

RELATED Researchers develop 'green' method to extract hydrogen from seawater

By the end of 2030, lawmakers said members of the European Union need to find enough biomethane, otherwise called renewable natural gas, to replace 20% of average Russian gas imports annually.

Jerzy Buzek, a Polish member of the European Parliament and a member of its energy committee, said addressing both climate change and energy security requires a quick pivot on policy.

"The age of hydrogen is coming," he said. "To make it happen in the EU, we need a stable and well-balanced regulatory framework, financial support as well as investments in new infrastructure."

RELATED Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world

Latest Headlines

Japan's births fall below 800,000 for first time since 1989
World News // 45 minutes ago
Japan's births fall below 800,000 for first time since 1989
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japan's birth rate fell to below 800,000 for the first time since 1899, according to government data released on Tuesday.
Britain's Royal Mail issues final stamps to feature Queen Elizabeth II
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain's Royal Mail issues final stamps to feature Queen Elizabeth II
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Britain's Royal Mail issued its final set of stamps on Tuesday featuring its iconic silhouette of Queen Elizabeth II's head, 57 years after the design was first used in 1966.
Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China raises concerns
World News // 1 hour ago
Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China raises concerns
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- China is hosting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russia's military ally, for a state visit on Tuesday, sparking speculation over China's possible increasing involvement in the year-old invasion of Ukraine.
British PM in Northern Ireland to sell new EU trade deal to leaders
World News // 3 hours ago
British PM in Northern Ireland to sell new EU trade deal to leaders
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Hours after signing a historic accord with the European Union on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Belfast to try to secure the backing of political leaders.
Japan's House approves record spending budget
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan's House approves record spending budget
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japan's House of Representatives passed a record $840 billion budget that will boost defense and childcare spending with the full support of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday.
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
World News // 5 hours ago
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a "radical change in the agricultural production" of his isolated country amid food shortages that outside experts say are worsening, state media reported Tuesday.
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
World News // 6 hours ago
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The last surviving Asiatic cheetah of a litter born last year in Iran has died, state-run media reported Tuesday.
West Bank unrest claims life of American citizen after Palestinian gunman opens fire
World News // 15 hours ago
West Bank unrest claims life of American citizen after Palestinian gunman opens fire
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A U.S.-Israel dual citizen is dead after a shooting in the West Bank on Monday.
Israeli brothers killed in West Bank shooting; settlers retaliate
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli brothers killed in West Bank shooting; settlers retaliate
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An Israel soldier and his younger brother were killed Sunday evening when a man opened fire in the occupied West Bank, sparking Israeli settlers to unleash retaliatory attacks against Palestinians.
Canadian government bans TikTok from all devices
World News // 16 hours ago
Canadian government bans TikTok from all devices
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Canadian government will no longer allow the use of the social media app TikTok on any government owned devices.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter 'Sedition Panda' in Florida
FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter 'Sedition Panda' in Florida
Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol
Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement