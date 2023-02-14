Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 14, 2023 / 5:23 PM

Researchers develop 'green' method to extract hydrogen from seawater

By Patrick Hilsman
Researchers at RIMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, have developed a way to extract hydrogen from seawater without desalination, and without harmful chlorine by-products. Photo by RIMIT University
Researchers at RIMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, have developed a way to extract hydrogen from seawater without desalination, and without harmful chlorine by-products. Photo by RIMIT University

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Researchers at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, have developed a new method to extract hydrogen from seawater without desalination. The advance could help simplify the process of obtaining hydrogen for renewable energy.

"Hydrogen is emerging as an alternative clean fuel; however, its dependance on freshwater will be a threat to a sustainable environment," researchers said in a paper detailing the new methodology.

Advertisement

Seawater is far more abundant than freshwater, but the process of extracting hydrogen from it has a number of drawbacks.

Current methods for extraction hydrogen from seawater produce a large amount of chlorine as a by-product, and require significant energy consumption. The process developed by the Materials for Clean Energy and Environment research group at RIMIT University directly splits seawater into hydrogen and oxygen.

RELATED Port of Corpus Christi could be a hub for hydrogen production

To overcome the problems associated with hydrogen extraction from seawater, researchers introduced "a unique catalyst composed of pours sheets of nitrogen-doped NiMo3P (N-NiMo3P)."

"The presence of metal-nitrogen bonds and surface polyanions increases the stability and improves anti-corrosive properties against chlorine chemistry," researchers said.

"Our process not only omits carbon dioxide, but also has no chlorine production," lead researcher Nasir Mahmoud said.

Advertisement

"Almost all the world's hydrogen currently comes from fossil fuels, and its production is responsible for around 830 million ton of carbon dioxide a year," the team said in a statement.

"Emissions-free 'green' hydrogen, made by slitting water, is so expensive that it is generally unavailable commercially and accounts for just 1% of total hydrogen production globally," the statement said.

Researchers say the the process could greatly reduce the cost of hydrogen extraction, and they are preparing to develop prototypes of their electrolyzer.

RELATED Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds

Read More

Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world

Latest Headlines

No test pilot needed as AI flies tactical aircraft for the first time, Lockheed Martin says
Science News // 23 hours ago
No test pilot needed as AI flies tactical aircraft for the first time, Lockheed Martin says
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Artificial intelligence operated a tactical training aircraft for more than 17 hours recently, aerospace company Lockheed Martin revealed Monday.
NASA announces crew for Axiom Mission 2
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA announces crew for Axiom Mission 2
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The crew for NASA's next privately-funded mission to space has been selected as the agency moves closer toward commercializing space travel.
NASA awards Mars mission launch to Blue Origin
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA awards Mars mission launch to Blue Origin
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- NASA has commissioned private space launch company Blue Origin, to launch the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers mission which will study Mars' magnetosphere.
Chinese astronauts complete first walk outside Tiangong space station
Science News // 4 days ago
Chinese astronauts complete first walk outside Tiangong space station
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A crew of Chinese astronauts on a six-month mission aboard the country's newly completed space station ventured outside the orbiter for the first time Friday for what became a successful spacewalk.
SpaceX attempts ignition of 33 engines for Starship booster
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX attempts ignition of 33 engines for Starship booster
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX attempted to fire all 33 engines for Booster 7, a prototype for Starship's Super Heavy rocket, successfully igniting 31 of the Raptor engines during the test Thursday.
People can tell whether they like a song within seconds, study finds
Science News // 5 days ago
People can tell whether they like a song within seconds, study finds
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- New research from New York University has concluded that people can determine whether they like a song after listening to it for only a few seconds.
Arctic squirrels may hold key to helping astronauts survive on long missions
Science News // 5 days ago
Arctic squirrels may hold key to helping astronauts survive on long missions
NEW YORK, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A University of Alaska researcher is studying the effects of an experimental drug in hibernating Arctic ground squirrels, with the goal of one day helping astronauts survive in space.
Russia launches resupply ship to International Space Station
Science News // 5 days ago
Russia launches resupply ship to International Space Station
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Russia successfully launched a Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan on Thursday with a final destination of the International Space Station where it will deliver some 3 tons of supplies on the weekend.
SpaceX to test-fire all 33 Starship booster engines Thursday
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX to test-fire all 33 Starship booster engines Thursday
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX will embark on a monumental step toward launching Starship on Thursday when it test fires all 33 of its first stage booster's Raptor engines.
Ring discovered around dwarf planet surprises astronomers
Science News // 6 days ago
Ring discovered around dwarf planet surprises astronomers
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Astronomers have discovered a ring around a dwarf planet called Quaoar in the outer reaches of the solar system.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

No test pilot needed as AI flies tactical aircraft for the first time, Lockheed Martin says
No test pilot needed as AI flies tactical aircraft for the first time, Lockheed Martin says
NASA announces crew for Axiom Mission 2
NASA announces crew for Axiom Mission 2
NASA awards Mars mission launch to Blue Origin
NASA awards Mars mission launch to Blue Origin
Arctic squirrels may hold key to helping astronauts survive on long missions
Arctic squirrels may hold key to helping astronauts survive on long missions
People can tell whether they like a song within seconds, study finds
People can tell whether they like a song within seconds, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement