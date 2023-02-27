Advertisement
World News
Feb. 27, 2023 / 4:25 AM

63 migrants dead off Italian coast

By Darryl Coote
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni blamed Sunday's migrant tragedy on human trafficking. Photo courtesy of Italian Coast Guard/Facebook
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni blamed Sunday's migrant tragedy on human trafficking. Photo courtesy of Italian Coast Guard/Facebook

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from a wooden boat transporting dozens of migrants that smashed to pieces off the Italian coast over the weekend has risen to 63, authorities said.

The Italian Coast Guard said in a statement that the boat broke apart early Sunday on rocks "a few meters" off the coast of Calabria. Video of the boat debris accumulating on shore was posted to the Coast Guard's social media sites.

Advertisement

A rescue mission was dispatched, resulting in some 80 migrants saved from the cold waters, including some who were able to make it ashore. However, the death toll reached 63 early Monday, Italy's ANSA news agency reported. The Coast Guard initially said 43 bodies had been recovered.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said more than two dozen of the victims were citizens of his country.

RELATED Japanese win big on Saudi Cup program; Confidence Game enters Kentucky Derby picture

"I have directed foreign office to ascertain facts as early as possible & take the nation into confidence," he said in a statement.

Save the Children said early Monday that 10 minors from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria were also among the dead and that several more were still missing.

Advertisement

While the Italian Coast Guard states there were about 120 migrants aboard the vessel, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said its occupancy was as high as 200.

RELATED Zelensky declares 'year of invincibility' on anniversary of Russian invasion

Meloni, a far-right politician who became the European country's leader last fall, has come under criticism for her immigration policy, specifically over an order that is to go into effect Wednesday that bars search and rescue ships from conducting multiple searches for migrants at sea.

The prime minister in a statement blamed the weekend incident on human trafficking.

"The government is committed to preventing departures, and with them the perpetration of these tragedies, and will continue to do so, first of all by demanding maximum collaboration from states of departure and of origin," Meloni said. "The action of those who today speculate on these deaths speaks for itself, after having exalted the illusion of an immigration without rules."

RELATED European Commission bans TikTok from its employees' devices

Italian President Sergio Mattarella called on the international community to remove "the underlying causes of" war, persecution, terrorism, poverty and climate change to stymie the flow of migrants.

He also demanded in a statement that the European Union "finally take on the concrete responsibility of governing the migration phenomenon" from human traffickers.

Advertisement

Pope Francis on Sunday remarked on the situation, stating he is praying "for those who are lost and for those who have survived."

According to UNICEF, there have been more than 120 deaths, including children, along the Central Mediterranean route so far this year and more than 25,800 since 2014.

"UNICEF reiterates that protecting and saving lives at sea is a mandatory humanitarian imperative, as well as a legal obligation of states under customary and conventional law," Andrea Iacomini, spokesperson for UNIFEC Italy, said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

North Korea calls agriculture meeting amid food crisis
World News // 37 minutes ago
North Korea calls agriculture meeting amid food crisis
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- North Korea kicked off a meeting of its ruling Workers' Party to lay out plans for the country's agricultural sector, state media reported Monday, amid food shortages that some believe could be the worst in decades.
Israeli brothers killed in West Bank shooting as settlers rampage
World News // 3 hours ago
Israeli brothers killed in West Bank shooting as settlers rampage
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An Israel soldier and his younger brother were killed Sunday evening when a man opened fire in the occupied West Bank, sparking Israeli settlers to unleash retaliatory attacks against Palestinians.
Marriage age in England, Wales rises to 18
World News // 6 hours ago
Marriage age in England, Wales rises to 18
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- In an effort to protect children from exploitation, the legal minimum age of marriage in England and Wales has increased to 18, the British government announced Monday.
Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Donetsk as Russian shelling continues
World News // 12 hours ago
Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Donetsk as Russian shelling continues
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Deadly Russian artillery shelling continues in Ukraine Sunday as at least five civilians have been reported dead.
El Salvador transfers 2,000 gang members to mega-prison
World News // 19 hours ago
El Salvador transfers 2,000 gang members to mega-prison
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Officials in El Salvador have transferred 2,000 gang members to a mega-prison for terrorism amid President Nayib Bukele's war on organized crime in the nation.
Dozens killed after ship carrying migrants wrecks off Italy coast
World News // 19 hours ago
Dozens killed after ship carrying migrants wrecks off Italy coast
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Dozens of migrants were killed overnight when a ship carrying migrants wrecked off the coast of Italy, officials said Sunday.
Hong Kong police arrest ex-husband of slain model Abby Choi
World News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong police arrest ex-husband of slain model Abby Choi
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of model and influencer Abby Choi, Hong Kong police said Saturday.
Ukraine installs shock-proof covers for Banksy murals near Kyiv
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine installs shock-proof covers for Banksy murals near Kyiv
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials have installed shock-proof covers over several Banksy murals in Kyiv, the region's military administration announced.
B.C. to probe claims RCMP didn't properly investigate abuse of Indigenous girls
World News // 1 day ago
B.C. to probe claims RCMP didn't properly investigate abuse of Indigenous girls
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- British Columbia has ordered a probe into allegations that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police failed to properly investigate complaints of abuse and harassment of Indigenous girls.
German chancellor Scholz, Indian PM Modi discuss Ukraine in meeting
World News // 1 day ago
German chancellor Scholz, Indian PM Modi discuss Ukraine in meeting
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a state visit to India on Saturday for a round of conversations heavily dominated by the war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Donetsk as Russian shelling continues
Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Donetsk as Russian shelling continues
Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona
Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona
El Salvador transfers 2,000 gang members to mega-prison
El Salvador transfers 2,000 gang members to mega-prison
Texas man arrested for killing pawn shop owner in attempted robbery
Texas man arrested for killing pawn shop owner in attempted robbery
Classified Energy Department report finds lab leak likely cause of COVID-19 pandemic
Classified Energy Department report finds lab leak likely cause of COVID-19 pandemic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement