British police confirm recently discovered body is missing mom Nicola Bulley

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- British police have confirmed that they have found the body of 45-year-old Nicola Bulley, who has been missing last month. Lancashire police said Monday that Bulley's body was discovered less than a mile from where she was last seen walking her dog after dropping off her daughters at school. Advertisement

"Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre," Peter Lawson, the assistant chief constable, said at a press conference. "Nicola's family have been informed and are of course devastated. Our thoughts are with them at this time as well as with all her loved ones and the wider community."

Shortly after she disappeared, Bulley's dog and phone were found near a steep riverbank. However, her body was not discovered until Sunday.

Authorities have said that they believe Bulley went into the river and that her disappearance was not suspicious.

Bulley's family said in a statement Monday that the police announcement confirmed their "worst fears."

"We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments and that will never leave us," they wrote. "We will never forget Nikki, how could we, she was the center of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that."

Her disappearance generated a strong public interest that forced authorities to issue dispersal notices to force away people seeking information about the case from the area.

Bulley's family said she had suffered "significant side effects" from perimenopause including "brain fog" and "restless sleep" and was taking hormone replacement therapy medication to help with her symptoms.

Bulley's family has criticized the public and the media for their frequent speculation on Bulley's motives and the reasons behind her disappearance, citing the effect it could have on their children.

"It saddens us to think that one day we will have to explain to them that the press and members of the public accused their dad of wrongdoing; misquoted and vilified friends and family," Bulley's family said in a statement. "This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable, this cannot happen to another family."