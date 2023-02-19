British police find body while searching for missing mom Nicola Bulley

1/2

Police have found a body while searching for Nicola Bulley, a British mother who went missing in the northern English village of St. Michael’s last month. Photo courtesy of Lancashire Police

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Police have found a body while searching for a British mother who went missing in the northern English village of St. Michael's last month. Nicola Bulley, 45, went missing on Jan. 27 while walking her dog after dropping her children off at school, police in Lancashire said. Advertisement

"We were called today at 11:36 a.m. to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road," Lancashire Police said in a statement.

"An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body."

Lancashire police advised that no formal identification has been made so authorities are not yet able to determine whether the body belongs to Bulley.

"We are currently treating the death as unexplained," police said. "Nicola's family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times."

Police on Thursday issued a statement from Bulley's family about her disappearance, lambasting speculation about her private life with her partner of 12 years, Paul Ansell.

Bulley's disappearance generated a strong public interest that led to authorities serving dispersal notices to force away concerned sleuths who had flocked to the area.

"Although we know that Nikki would not have wanted this, there are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her. This is appalling and needs to stop," the family statement reads.

"The police know the truth about Nikki and now the public need to focus on finding her."

The family revealed in the statement that Bulley suffered "significant side effects" from perimenopause including "brain fog" and "restless sleep" and was taking hormone replacement therapy medication to help with her symptoms.

"But this was giving her intense headaches which caused Nikki to stop taking the HRT thinking that may have helped her but only ended up causing this crisis," the statement reads.

"The public focus has to be on finding her and not making up wild theories about her personal life."