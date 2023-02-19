Advertisement
Feb. 19, 2023 / 12:11 PM

Antony Blinken reinforces 'two-state solution' in call to Israeli PM Netanyahu

By Joe Fisher
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make statements to the media after their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Jan. 30. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make statements to the media after their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Jan. 30. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued the U.S. push for a "two-state solution" between Israelis and Palestinians in a call with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Blinken spoke with Netanyahu on Saturday following Israel's unilateral decision to build nine settlements in West Bank a week ago, a move that could further stoke the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

"Productive call with @netanyahu to discuss regional developments," Blinken tweeted.

"I reiterated our strong support for a negotiated two-state solution and underscored the urgent need for Israelis and Palestinians to take steps to restore calm and our opposition to escalatory unilateral measures."

RELATED U.S. 'deeply troubled' by Israel's authorization of West Bank settlements

According to a readout from the U.S. State Department, Blinken urged for steps to be taken to cool tensions in the Middle East and voiced the United States' opposition to actions that do not further that goal.

On Friday, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise called for President Joe Biden to direct U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to veto any "anti-Israel resolution," by the United Nations.

"As the U.N. Security Council once again moves to consider another one-sided, biased, anti-Israel resolution, it is imperative that the United States maintain its position that only direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians can yield progress," the trio wrote to Biden.

RELATED Israel attacks Hamas in Gaza amid rising tensions

"For this reason, we urge your administration to use the voice and vote of the United States to oppose and veto any anti-Israel action, including resolutions, at the U.N. Security Council."

Netanyahu's office has said it will build 10,000 settlement homes in West Bank, including in existing communities, which are considered illegal under international law. The office claimed the settlements "have existed for decades."

The U.N. Security Council will meet on Monday and is expected to vote in favor of halting Israel's plans for new settlements.

RELATED Violence between Israel, Palestinians may be entering devastating new phase

Earlier this month, U.N. Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk condemned violence perpetrated by Israel and Palestine,

"Rather than doubling down on failed approaches of violence and coercion that have singularly failed in the past, I urge everyone involved to step out of the illogic of escalation that has only ended in dead bodies, shattered lives and utter despair," he said.

The Security Council will continue discussions on the Middle East in closed session following the meeting.

