Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 17, 2023 / 11:43 AM

TikTok plans two additional data storage centers in Europe

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
TikTok announced plans Friday to open two new data storage centers in Europe. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
TikTok announced plans Friday to open two new data storage centers in Europe. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- TikTok said Friday it's working to open two new data centers in Europe to expand data storage capacity in addition to one the company announced last year.

TikTok Europe General Manager Rich Waterworth said in a statement that the social media company was "at an advanced stage" of finalizing a plan for a second data center in Ireland through a third-party service provider.

Advertisement

"We're also in talks to establish a third data center in Europe to further complement our planned operations in Ireland. European TikTok user data will begin migrating this year, continuing into 2024," Waterworth said.

TikTok also said the company, which has 150 million users throughout Europe, said it remains focused on "building trust with our community by demonstrating to them that their data is secure."

RELATED Congress to grill TikTok on list of concerns from spying to child safety

Waterworth said transparency is important to build trust that TikTok user data is safe amid growing calls to ban the app as a potential national security risk in the United States, as it is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

"We'll continue to enhance external visibility of the work we do to protect our community, including by opening our physical European Transparency and Accountability Center in Dublin next month, where expert audiences will be able to learn more about our work to keep people on TikTok safe," Waterworth said.

Advertisement

He said TikTok is further reducing employee access to European user data, minimizing data flows outside of Europe and storing European user data locally.

RELATED Sen. Michael Bennet asks Apple, Google, to remove TikTok from app stores

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will be grilled about data security practices in the United States in March in testimony before Congress. Among the concerns raised will be the company's link to the Chinese Communist Party and the effects of the app on children.

RELATED TikTok bans spur discussion about national security risks

Latest Headlines

Norway and Germany team up for pursuit of offshore wind
World News // 59 minutes ago
Norway and Germany team up for pursuit of offshore wind
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy company Equinor on Friday said it joined Germany's EnBW to develop wind farms off the German coast, part of a growing regional energy shift.
Spain's parliament approves 'menstrual leave' law in major win for women's rights
World News // 1 hour ago
Spain's parliament approves 'menstrual leave' law in major win for women's rights
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Spain has approved a law that will allow women to take paid days off work for "menstrual leave" as part of a larger package of sexual and reproductive protections that passed in the nation's Parliament this week.
Leaders rally for Ukraine at Munich conference: Russia 'will not prevail'
World News // 1 hour ago
Leaders rally for Ukraine at Munich conference: Russia 'will not prevail'
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- World leaders stressed unity with Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference on Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opened the conference, saying there is "no alternative to Ukrainian victory."
British Embassy employee who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years
World News // 3 hours ago
British Embassy employee who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A former security guard at Britain's Embassy in Berlin was sentenced to 13 years in jail Friday after being convicted of spying for Russia.
British PM Sunak launches bid to resolve Northern Ireland trade row with EU
World News // 4 hours ago
British PM Sunak launches bid to resolve Northern Ireland trade row with EU
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Northern Ireland on Friday for talks with political leaders to resolve an impasse over trading arrangements with the European Union that has left effectively the country without
'Warning strike' forces Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights
World News // 4 hours ago
'Warning strike' forces Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The Lufthansa Group announced on Friday that all of its flights in Frankfurt and Munich have been canceled because of a strike, leaving more than 1,300 flights grounded.
North Korea warns of 'unprecedented' response to U.S.-S. Korea military exercises
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea warns of 'unprecedented' response to U.S.-S. Korea military exercises
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (UPI) -- North Korea warned Friday of "unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions" to planned joint military drills between the United States and South Korea, which Pyongyang has long condemned as preparations for war.
EU calls for 'serious consideration" on supplying Ukraine with fighter jets
World News // 9 hours ago
EU calls for 'serious consideration" on supplying Ukraine with fighter jets
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- European Union member states are being urged to seriously consider sending modern fighter jets to Ukraine, as the war-torn country continues to call on ally nations to commit to donating the advanced weaponry.
Canadian Navy ships to deploy to Haiti amid surge in gang violence
World News // 11 hours ago
Canadian Navy ships to deploy to Haiti amid surge in gang violence
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Canada will deploy Navy warships to Haiti, Prime Minister Justice Trudeau said Thursday, as he unveiled a slew of measures to aid the Caribbean nation's fight against a worsening security situation due to gang violence.
U.N. urges member nations to support $1B in quake aid for Turkey
World News // 18 hours ago
U.N. urges member nations to support $1B in quake aid for Turkey
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The United Nations called for $1 billion in aid for Turkey on Thursday after this month's devastating earthquakes there and in Syria.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fox News stars texted disbelief of Trump's election fraud claims
Fox News stars texted disbelief of Trump's election fraud claims
Federal Trade Commission charges supplement company, says it manipulated product reviews on Amazon
Federal Trade Commission charges supplement company, says it manipulated product reviews on Amazon
Ex-reality show star Jen Shah to report to prison for defrauding elderly people
Ex-reality show star Jen Shah to report to prison for defrauding elderly people
Georgia grand jury finds no evidence of voter fraud
Georgia grand jury finds no evidence of voter fraud
North Korea warns of 'unprecedented' response to U.S.-S. Korea military exercises
North Korea warns of 'unprecedented' response to U.S.-S. Korea military exercises
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement