Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 9, 2023 / 3:52 AM

North Korea shows off record number of ICBMs at military parade

By Thomas Maresca
1/5
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) viewed Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, state media reported Thursday. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) viewed Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, state media reported Thursday. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- North Korea held a massive military parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country's armed forces, state media reported Thursday, with an unprecedented number of intercontinental ballistic missiles and a possible new solid-fuel weapon on display.

The parade was held in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Wednesday night, state-run Korean Central News Agency said. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended along with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and young daughter, Kim Ju Ae, who observers believe is being positioned as his eventual successor.

Advertisement

At least 11 Hwasong-17 ICBMs were rolled out, according to images released by state media.

"The columns of ICBMs appeared in the square resounded with the enthusiastic cheers of the people full of pride and self-confidence, demonstrating the signal development of the military capability and tremendous nuclear strike capability of the DPRK," the KCNA report said.

RELATED Kim Jong Un visits troops with daughter ahead of military anniversary

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

The display was "cumulatively more ICBM launchers than we've ever seen before at a North Korean parade," Ankit Panda, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said on Twitter.

Advertisement

The liquid-fueled Hwasong-17, first successfully tested in November, is believed to be capable of reaching anywhere in the United States and can potentially be fitted with multiple nuclear warheads.

RELATED Kim Jong Un calls for North Korea to expand preparations for war

Also on display were new launch vehicles that appear to be designed to carry solid-fuel ICBMs, according to a report by Seoul-based website NK News.

North Korea tested a solid-fuel rocket engine in December. A solid-propellant ICBM would be more maneuverable and quicker to launch, making it harder for missile defense systems to counter.

The parade featured music, fireworks and choreographed formations of soldiers spelling out words and dates related to the anniversary, including "2.8" and "75," KCNA reported.

RELATED Defector Thae Yong-ho: South Korea should have its own nukes

A "tactical nuclear operation unit" also made an appearance, the KCNA report said.

There was no indication whether Kim Jong Un, who was shown smiling and waving from a parade viewing stand, addressed the crowd.

On the eve of the anniversary, Kim attended a military banquet with his daughter and called for the continued development of the military.

"Let us all redouble efforts and work harder to strengthen and develop our army and to achieve the prosperity and development of our socialist country," he said in a speech, according to KCNA.

Advertisement

Kim recently called for "an exponential increase" of the country's nuclear arsenal and ordered the mass production of lower-yield tactical nuclear weapons, which are designed to be used on the battlefield.

Latest Headlines

Britain targets Russian companies, 'Kremlin elites' in new sanctions package
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain targets Russian companies, 'Kremlin elites' in new sanctions package
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a visit to London, the British government unleashed a new round of sanctions targeting Russian military companies and those it described as "Kremlin elites."
Erdogan pledges government money, housing aid to earthquake survivors
World News // 20 hours ago
Erdogan pledges government money, housing aid to earthquake survivors
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday pledged assistance to victims of massive earthquakes that killed thousands in Turkey and Syria this week.
Elian Gonzalez nominated for seat in Cuba's National Assembly
World News // 8 hours ago
Elian Gonzalez nominated for seat in Cuba's National Assembly
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Elian Gonzalez garnered international attention as the 6-year-old Cuban boy at the center of a custody battle, but his next chapter could be as a lawmaker.
SeaWorld Rescue to create marine research and rescue center in UAE
World News // 12 hours ago
SeaWorld Rescue to create marine research and rescue center in UAE
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- SeaWorld Rescue is opening a new center in Abu Dhabi. The center will be the first dedicated marine research and rescue center in the Middle East and North Africa region, the organization announced Wednesday.
Bus crashes into Quebec daycare, killing two children
World News // 14 hours ago
Bus crashes into Quebec daycare, killing two children
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A bus has crashed into a daycare center in the town of Laval, in Canada's Quebec province, killing two children and injuring at least six others, police say.
Investigation shows Vladimir Putin likely approved missile that shot down MH17
World News // 15 hours ago
Investigation shows Vladimir Putin likely approved missile that shot down MH17
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A team of international investigators said Wednesday they have "concrete information" that Russian President Vladimir Putin likely approved the missile that brought down Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 in 2014.
China: Biden's SOTU comments 'not conducive to building trust' amid tensions
World News // 16 hours ago
China: Biden's SOTU comments 'not conducive to building trust' amid tensions
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning hit back at President Joe Biden Wednesday for comments during his State of The Union address that she implied sought to drive division between the two countries.
TotalEnergies doubles net profits with help from higher energy prices
World News // 16 hours ago
TotalEnergies doubles net profits with help from higher energy prices
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The price Total Energies sold its crude oil at during the fourth quarter was roughly $10 per barrel higher than during fourth quarter 2021.
IEA: Utility emissions are at a "tipping point" due to increase in renewable energy
World News // 18 hours ago
IEA: Utility emissions are at a "tipping point" due to increase in renewable energy
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Global demand for electricity is on the rise, but so too are advancements in low-polluting renewable sources of energy, the Paris-based International Energy Agency said.
British antitrust probe finds Microsoft's $69 billion Activision merger would limit gamers' choice
World News // 18 hours ago
British antitrust probe finds Microsoft's $69 billion Activision merger would limit gamers' choice
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A $69 billion takeover deal by Microsoft of British game developer Activision was thrown into further doubt Wednesday after the British antitrust regulator ruled it would reduce competition in the market.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
Erdogan pledges government money, housing aid to earthquake survivors
Erdogan pledges government money, housing aid to earthquake survivors
Kim Jong Un visits troops with daughter ahead of military anniversary
Kim Jong Un visits troops with daughter ahead of military anniversary
Missouri executes Leonard Taylor for 2004 quadruple murder
Missouri executes Leonard Taylor for 2004 quadruple murder
Texas executes John Balentine for killing three teens
Texas executes John Balentine for killing three teens
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement