World News
Dec. 16, 2022 / 1:57 AM

North Korea tests solid-fuel engine for 'new-type strategic weapon'

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea tested a solid-fuel engine, state-run media announced Friday, a development analysts believe marks a step forward in Pyongyang's intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities. Photo by KCNA/UPI
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- North Korea completed a test of a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor," state media reported Friday, a move that could signal a step forward in the isolated regime's intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities.

The test was conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Thursday, Korean Central News Agency reported, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in attendance.

"This important test has provided a sure sci-tech guarantee for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system," the KCNA report said.

Analysts believe that the new engine is aimed at developing a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which was one of the main defense industry goals set out at a North Korean party congress last year.

Solid-fuel missiles are easier to maneuver and can be launched quicker than the liquid-fuel ones North Korea has used for its ICBMs so far.

"A solid-fuel rocket allows [North Korea] to shorten the preparation time for launch," Go Myong-hyun, a senior research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, told UPI. "Therefore, they can stage surprise attacks. They don't want the United States and South Korea to have time to develop countermeasures to preempt a launch."

North Korea has fired more than 60 ballistic missiles this year, including the tests of several ICBMs, according to the U.S. State Department.

Last month, Pyongyang launched what it claimed was the Hwasong-17, a liquid-fuel ICBM with the capacity to reach the United States mainland.

The new solid-fuel engine has 140 tons of thrust and is the first of its kind in North Korea, the KCNA report said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that the engine test "solved another important problem in carrying out the five priority tasks facing the strategic weapon field," according to KCNA.

Kim also expressed "the expectation that another new-type strategic weapon would be made in the shortest span of time."

Solid-fuel ICBMs are the standard for nuclear-armed states such as the United States and Russia, a group that Pyongyang is aiming to join.

"It is North Korea's ambition to be a nuclear state," Go said. "For them, this [engine] is a required step."

Experts are divided, however, about whether North Korea's long-range missiles are capable of successfully re-entering the earth's atmosphere with a nuclear warhead.

"Many analysts, including me, think North Korea is yet to get there," Go said. "But we also think it's just a matter of time."

The engine test comes as International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi is in Seoul for talks with South Korean officials on a range of topics including the North Korean nuclear threat.

On Thursday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met with Grossi and expressed concern about the North's advancing nuclear and missile programs, while asking the IAEA to "strengthen its monitoring activities and inspection readiness."

Grossi vowed that the IAEA will "make every effort to deter North Korea's nuclear program and safeguard the international non-proliferation regime," according to Yoon's office.

Officials in Seoul and Washington have assessed that North Korea has completed preparations for a nuclear test, which would be its seventh overall and first since 2017.

Earlier this week, the United States established a Space Force unit at a military base outside of Seoul to help monitor and deter North Korean missile activity.

