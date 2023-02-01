Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 1, 2023 / 8:51 PM

U.S. combat command, allies intercept shipment of 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen

By Joe Fisher
1/2
More than 3,000 assault rifles and 578,000 rounds of ammunition were intercepted on the Gulf of Oman on Jan. 15, CENTCOM reports. Photo courtesy of U.S. Central Command
More than 3,000 assault rifles and 578,000 rounds of ammunition were intercepted on the Gulf of Oman on Jan. 15, CENTCOM reports. Photo courtesy of U.S. Central Command

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command assisted in stopping a large shipment of weapons from Iran to Yemen.

More than 3,000 assault rifles and 578,000 rounds of ammunition were intercepted in the Gulf of Oman on Jan. 15, CENTCOM reports.

Advertisement

The route that the shipment was discovered on is one that is often used to traffic weapons from Iran to Yemen, the agency said. The shipment also included 23 advanced anti-tank missiles.

CNN reports that the French military also was involved with the seizure.

"U.S. 5th Fleet assets assisted partner maritime forces in the interdiction by sharing information and helping coordinate the overall effort," 5th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Tim Hawkins told CNN. "We also ultimately took custody of the confiscated weapons through a ship-to-ship transfer with partner forces."

CENTCOM and fellow navies have seized more than 5,000 weapons and 1.6 million rounds of ammunition bound for Yemen from Iran in four seizures over the last two months. On Jan. 6, six Yemeni nationals were spotted on the Gulf of Oman carrying more than 2,100 AK-47s, according to a press release.

"The illegal flow of weapons through international waterways has a destabilizing effect on the region," said Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla, CENTCOM commander. "We are committed to the security and stability of the region and the enforcement of international law."

Advertisement

Weapons intercepted en route to Yemen increased drastically beginning in 2021, CENTCOM said. About 9,000 weapons were seized that year, a 200% increase.

Read More

U.S., Israel militaries conclude largest joint exercise in history U.S., Israel begin joint military exercise in show of unity in Middle East Drone strike on U.S. military post in Syria injures two coalition fighters

Latest Headlines

Zelensky hints at anti-corruption reforms after resignations
World News // 9 hours ago
Zelensky hints at anti-corruption reforms after resignations
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Ukraine is preparing for reforms to combat corruption following a series of high profile resignations from the government. President Volodymyr Zelensky said new reforms were imminent in his nightly address Tuesday.
Oil prices drop after OPEC stands pat on production
World News // 11 hours ago
Oil prices drop after OPEC stands pat on production
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The lack of certainty about the direction of the global economy may have encouraged OPEC to err on the side of caution, analysts said.
Hong Kong officials implement ban on CBD
World News // 12 hours ago
Hong Kong officials implement ban on CBD
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Hong Kong on Wednesday banned CBD, putting it in the same class as heroin and cocaine.
Eurozone inflation eases for third straight month, falls to 8.5%
World News // 12 hours ago
Eurozone inflation eases for third straight month, falls to 8.5%
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The eurozone's annual inflation rate continued on its downward track last month, the third successive month that the pace at which prices are increasing has slowed, according to European Union figures out Wednesday.
Missing radioactive capsule found by side of Western Australia highway
World News // 15 hours ago
Missing radioactive capsule found by side of Western Australia highway
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Australian authorities scouring hundreds of miles of highway for a radioactive capsule that fell off the back of a truck last week while in transit has been found, officials said.
Two years after coup, Myanmar's military leaders remain 'illegitimate,' says U.N. envoy
World News // 18 hours ago
Two years after coup, Myanmar's military leaders remain 'illegitimate,' says U.N. envoy
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Two years after the Myanmar military seized power in a coup, a United Nations envoy called for the international community to deny the legitimacy of the ruling junta and to reject upcoming "sham" elections
Arab countries 'headed in wrong direction,' new poll says
World News // 23 hours ago
Arab countries 'headed in wrong direction,' new poll says
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A majority of Arab citizens believe their countries are headed in the wrong direction, with most blaming the economy or diplomatic relations with Israel, according to the 2022 Arab Opinion Index.
Blinken, Palestinian President Abbas meet to discuss peace
World News // 1 day ago
Blinken, Palestinian President Abbas meet to discuss peace
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday to discuss de-escalating tension and reaching peace with Israel.
PayPal cites 'challenging' economics, says it will lay off 2,000 in coming weeks
World News // 1 day ago
PayPal cites 'challenging' economics, says it will lay off 2,000 in coming weeks
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- PayPal will lay off 2,000 employees worldwide in coming weeks, the company announced Tuesday.
Four more charged for 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
World News // 1 day ago
Four more charged for 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Four more suspects face charges for their involvement in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fed raises benchmark interest rate quarter of a point
Fed raises benchmark interest rate quarter of a point
Police: 'Extremely dangerous' man accused of attempted murder arrested in Oregon
Police: 'Extremely dangerous' man accused of attempted murder arrested in Oregon
New York City unveils its own 'Bean' sculpture
New York City unveils its own 'Bean' sculpture
California defies Western neighbors, submits separate Colorado River rescue plan
California defies Western neighbors, submits separate Colorado River rescue plan
Minnesota governor signs bill enshrining abortion
Minnesota governor signs bill enshrining abortion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement