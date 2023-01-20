Trending
Jan. 20, 2023 / 11:33 AM

Drone strike on U.S. military post in Syria injures two coalition fighters

By Paul Godfrey
U.S. soldiers deployed to At-Tanf Garrison, Syria, get ready for drills in 2020. File Phot by Staff Sgt. William Howard/U.S. Army
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A U.S. military outpost in southern Syria was hit by three attack drones early Friday, injuring two members of the American-backed Syrian Free Army.

Two of the drones were shot down by coalition forces, but the third hit the compound of the At-Tanf Garrison. No U.S. military personnel were hurt, but two militia fighters required medical treatment, the U.S. Central Command said in a news release.

"Attacks of this kind are unacceptable -- they place our troops and our partners at risk and jeopardize the fight against ISIS," CENTCOM spokesman Joe Buccino said.

The targeted base houses American forces and members of the militia near the country's remote desert border with Jordan and Iraq.

The attack came two days after CENTCOM reported capturing an Islamic State operative in eastern Syria. That helicopter operation was carried out Wednesday in partnership with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

Last month, CENTCOM confirmed two other ISIS officials were killed by U.S. forces in a successful helicopter raid in Syria.

One of the officials killed in the raid was referred to by CENTCOM as Anas, a "Syria province official who was involved in the group's deadly plotting and facilitation operations in eastern Syria."

CENTCOM said the raid operation by the United States was a unilateral operation that was extensively planned and that the ''death of the ISIS officials will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks in the Middle East.''

A previous strike on the At-Tanf Garrison in August caused no injuries. But an attack involving five drones in October 2021 damaged barracks and personnel facilities. The Pentagon blamed both of the strikes on Iran-backed forces.

2 ISIS officials killed in U.S. raid in Syria

