Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 1, 2023 / 10:34 AM

Oil prices drop after OPEC stands pat on production

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries opted to stick with current production allotments. The decision, analysts said, reflects uncertainty about the direction of the global economy. File photo by Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries opted to stick with current production allotments. The decision, analysts said, reflects uncertainty about the direction of the global economy. File photo by Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Crude oil prices on Wednesday were on the decline after a decision from an OPEC-led group to maintain current production levels, a reflection of an uncertain economic future.

A technical committee for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to review production allotments. The group meets regularly to consider production quotas and made no recommendation to change current policies.

Advertisement

All participating countries were called on to meet existing quotas. The decision was widely expected after the International Monetary Fund said the energy crisis stemming from the war in Ukraine was "not as bad as initially expected."

Economic growth proved surprisingly resilient in the third quarter of last year, with strong labor market, robust private demand, and better-than-expected adaptation to the energy crisis in Europe," it said.

RELATED Russia sees oil production, exports holding steady

The IMF revised its forecast for global economic growth higher, from 2.7% to 2.9%, though the United States and the European Union are expected to account for only 10% of global growth. China and India -- two countries that are still taking in Russian fuels -- should account for about half of the global growth this year.

Advertisement

That should soothe concerns in Russia, which is largely isolated from Western economies due to sanctions. Russia is party to the joint committee that reviews production allotments, and while comments from ministers involved in the decision-making process were scarce, the decision was seen as a cautious approach to an uncertain economic future.

"It's fair to say that, considering the uncertainty on China's reopening and how the European oil embargo hits Russian oil production, the path of least resistance was to keep the production unchanged," analysts at Swiss investment bank UBS told UPI.

RELATED IEA sees tight oil market for 2023 as energy transition from fossil fuels continues

Despite the upbeat assessment from the IMF, there were still downside risks to its forecast.

"China's recovery could stall, caused by greater-than-expected economic disruptions caused by COVID infections, or by a sharper-than-expected slowdown in the property sector," it stressed.

That uncertainty was apparent in the direction of crude oil prices on Wednesday. Broader markets were in the black for the start of trading on Wall Street, though energy indices gave up most of their gains after OPEC's announcement.

RELATED Rystad Energy: Russian oil down, but not out

The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, was down 0.7% as of 10 a.m. EST to trade at $84.87 per barrel.

Latest Headlines

Hong Kong officials implement ban on CBD
World News // 2 hours ago
Hong Kong officials implement ban on CBD
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Hong Kong on Wednesday banned CBD, putting it in the same class as heroin and cocaine.
Eurozone inflation eases for third straight month, falls to 8.5%
World News // 2 hours ago
Eurozone inflation eases for third straight month, falls to 8.5%
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The eurozone's annual inflation rate continued on its downward track last month, the third successive month that the pace at which prices are increasing has slowed, according to European Union figures out Wednesday.
Missing radioactive capsule found by side of Western Australia highway
World News // 5 hours ago
Missing radioactive capsule found by side of Western Australia highway
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Australian authorities scouring hundreds of miles of highway for a radioactive capsule that fell off the back of a truck last week while in transit has been found, officials said.
Two years after coup, Myanmar's military leaders remain 'illegitimate,' says U.N. envoy
World News // 7 hours ago
Two years after coup, Myanmar's military leaders remain 'illegitimate,' says U.N. envoy
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Two years after the Myanmar military seized power in a coup, a United Nations envoy called for the international community to deny the legitimacy of the ruling junta and to reject upcoming "sham" elections
Arab countries 'headed in wrong direction,' new poll says
World News // 13 hours ago
Arab countries 'headed in wrong direction,' new poll says
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A majority of Arab citizens believe their countries are headed in the wrong direction, with most blaming the economy or diplomatic relations with Israel, according to the 2022 Arab Opinion Index.
Blinken, Palestinian President Abbas meet to discuss peace
World News // 13 hours ago
Blinken, Palestinian President Abbas meet to discuss peace
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday to discuss de-escalating tension and reaching peace with Israel.
PayPal cites 'challenging' economics, says it will lay off 2,000 in coming weeks
World News // 16 hours ago
PayPal cites 'challenging' economics, says it will lay off 2,000 in coming weeks
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- PayPal will lay off 2,000 employees worldwide in coming weeks, the company announced Tuesday.
Four more charged for 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
World News // 17 hours ago
Four more charged for 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Four more suspects face charges for their involvement in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.
United States, Britain, Canada, Australia sanction Myanmar officials
World News // 18 hours ago
United States, Britain, Canada, Australia sanction Myanmar officials
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The United States Treasury Department has designated individuals and entities linked to the military regime of Myanmar for sanctions. The action is being carried out in coordination with Britain, Australia and Canada.
NATO, Japan reinforce military ties during joint meeting
World News // 21 hours ago
NATO, Japan reinforce military ties during joint meeting
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met Tuesday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, where they presented a unified front while talking up stronger ties between the two.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
6 of 7 states along Colorado River agree to cut back on water usage
6 of 7 states along Colorado River agree to cut back on water usage
New York City unveils its own 'Bean' sculpture
New York City unveils its own 'Bean' sculpture
Omaha police kill gunman firing an assault rifle in Target
Omaha police kill gunman firing an assault rifle in Target
Police: 'Extremely dangerous' man accused of attempted murder arrested in Oregon
Police: 'Extremely dangerous' man accused of attempted murder arrested in Oregon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement