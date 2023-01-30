Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 30, 2023 / 11:01 AM

U.S. champion skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan

Lake Tahoe, Calif., native among 2 dead in landslide; 3 others survive

By A.L. Lee
1/2
U.S. skier Kyle Smaine celebrates on the podium during the Men's ski halfpipe finals at the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships 2015 in Kreischberg, Austria. File photo by Erwin Scheriau/EPA
U.S. skier Kyle Smaine celebrates on the podium during the Men's ski halfpipe finals at the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships 2015 in Kreischberg, Austria. File photo by Erwin Scheriau/EPA

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. champion freestyle skier Kyle Smaine was killed Sunday after he was swept away in an avalanche while skiing down a mountain in central Japan.

Smaine, a native of Lake Tahoe, Calif., was on the eastern side of Mount Hakuba Norikura over the weekend when disaster struck, his family confirmed to NBC News.

Advertisement

Thirteen foreign nationals in three groups from several countries including Canada and the United States were on the same excursion as Smaine.

Five men in one group were caught in the landslide, three of whom survived, while Smaine and another skier were found dead near each other on Sunday.

RELATED Climate change may limit reliable locations for Winter Olympics to 4 by 2050

Japanese authorities have not yet officially identified any of those who were caught in the snowslide.

One man reportedly sustained a dislocated shoulder in the accident but no other casualties were reported.

The avalanche occurred in an area called the Tengu plateau near the Tsugaike Mountain Resort in the village of Otari.

RELATED Avalanche buries 2 snowboarders, kills 1 in Colorado

Grant Gunderson, a photographer who emerged from the mountain after the whiteout described it as an "absolute worst nightmare scenario," in an Instagram post. He added that he witnessed Smaine's death, saying the skiing phenom was "thrown 50 meters by the air blast and buried and killed."

Advertisement

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo said it was "aware of the incident in Nagano Prefecture and has been in touch with the relevant authorities to provide all appropriate assistance."

Nagano, which hosted the 1998 Winter Olympics, sustained heavy snowfall in recent days, and prior to the disaster local meteorologists had issued an avalanche warning due to the extreme conditions.

RELATED 2 people remain missing after avalanche in Austria

Warnings remained in effect a day later as bad weather also hindered recovery teams were from getting to the remains right away.

Smaine, who won a gold medal at the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships 2015, often bragged about his times in Nagano on social media, saying recently on Instagram that the "unbelievable snow quality ... is what brings me back to Japan each winter."

In the world of professional skiing, Nagano is referred to as "the backcountry" where veterans of the sport are known to test the limits of their skill along more treacherous terrain.

"The risks in the backcountry are real and should not be taken lightly - some of the dangers include avalanches and tree wells," according to the Japan National Tourism Agency website.

Latest Headlines

Hanwha, Microsoft partner on solar energy projects
World News // 36 minutes ago
Hanwha, Microsoft partner on solar energy projects
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hanwha Solutions announced it has formed a partnership with U.S. tech giant Microsoft on solar energy.
Russia launches widespread attack on Ukraine, kills 3 in Kherson
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia launches widespread attack on Ukraine, kills 3 in Kherson
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Ukraine faced widespread attacks from Russia on Monday, including the shelling of residential areas in the recently liberated city of Kherson, where three people died and 10 others were injured, officials said.
WHO: COVID pandemic remains an emergency, but not for much longer
World News // 2 hours ago
WHO: COVID pandemic remains an emergency, but not for much longer
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic may be approaching an ''inflection point'' where increased immunity levels may limit the impact of the virus on morbidity and mortality, the World Health Organization said Monday.
Explosion at Pakistani mosque kills at least 32, injures many others
World News // 3 hours ago
Explosion at Pakistani mosque kills at least 32, injures many others
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- At least 32 died and nearly 150 more were injured during an explosion inside a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan on Monday.
Renault to lose 28% stake in Nissan in restructuring deal
World News // 3 hours ago
Renault to lose 28% stake in Nissan in restructuring deal
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Two of the world's biggest auto manufacturers have agreed to overhaul their decades-long partnership in a restructuring deal that would significantly curtail Renault's controlling interest in Nissan.
Royal Philips says it will cut 6,000 more jobs
World News // 4 hours ago
Royal Philips says it will cut 6,000 more jobs
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Dutch medical device maker Royal Philips announced Monday it will lay off 6,000 employees worldwide, half of those by the end of this year.
Officials search for missing radioactive capsule in Western Australian
World News // 8 hours ago
Officials search for missing radioactive capsule in Western Australian
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities and officials in Western Australia were scouring a highway on Monday in search of a capsule containing a radioactive substance that went missing earlier this month while in transit.
Ukraine's Zelensky: Russians, Belarusians shouldn't be allowed at Olympics
World News // 9 hours ago
Ukraine's Zelensky: Russians, Belarusians shouldn't be allowed at Olympics
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admonished organizers for permitting Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag.
Scotland to deny trans prisoners with violent history toward women transfers to women's prison
World News // 19 hours ago
Scotland to deny trans prisoners with violent history toward women transfers to women's prison
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Scottish Prison System will not transfer any transgender prisoner with a history of violence toward women to a women's prison after a review over procedures last week.
Pope Francis decries recent violence between Israel, Palestine
World News // 20 hours ago
Pope Francis decries recent violence between Israel, Palestine
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday decried a recent surge in violence between Israel and Palestine while calling for peace in the Holy Land.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6 killed, more injured in New York bus crash
6 killed, more injured in New York bus crash
Attempted murder suspect on the run still using dating apps
Attempted murder suspect on the run still using dating apps
North Korea denies supplying Russia with weapons, issues veiled warning to U.S.
North Korea denies supplying Russia with weapons, issues veiled warning to U.S.
Turkey issues travel warning for U.S., Europe after protests
Turkey issues travel warning for U.S., Europe after protests
Jewish family sues NYC's Guggenheim Museum seeking return of Picasso painting
Jewish family sues NYC's Guggenheim Museum seeking return of Picasso painting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement