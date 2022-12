Authorities initially feared that at least 10 people were missing after the avalanche, which occurred near the mountain villages of Lech and Zurs around 8:30 p.m., but most have been accounted for or rescued. Photo courtesy of Austrian Press Agency

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Two people remain missing after an avalanche in Austria and the chances of finding them remain slim, authorities said Sunday. Authorities initially feared that at least 10 people were missing after the avalanche, which occurred near the mountain villages of Lech and Zurs around 8:30 p.m., but most have been accounted for or rescued, according to the state-run Austrian Press Agency. Advertisement

At least two people were injured during the avalanche, authorities said. One of those who was injured was flown to a hospital in Innsbruck while the other was able to free himself and took himself to a hospital in Bludenz, the Austrian Press Agency reported.

Officials told the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung that all of those who were rescued were foreign tourists.

The search for the missing people has included at least three helicopters and dogs, Kronen Zeitung reported. Authorities said that the chance of finding the two missing "sports enthusiasts" remains slim.