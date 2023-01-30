Advertisement
World News
Jan. 30, 2023 / 4:06 AM

Officials search for missing radioactive capsule in Western Australian

By Darryl Coote
Officials in Western Australia were searching a highway Monday for a small metal capsule containing a radioactive substance. Image courtesy of Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA/Facebook
Officials in Western Australia were searching a highway Monday for a small metal capsule containing a radioactive substance. Image courtesy of Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA/Facebook

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities and officials in Western Australia were scouring a highway on Monday in search of a capsule containing a radioactive substance that went missing earlier this month while in transit.

The small, round and silver capsule measures 6mm in diameter and 8mm tall and contains Caesium-137, which is used in gauges for mining operations, the government for Western Australia said in a warning, adding exposure to the isotope could cause radiation burns or sickness.

Officials in Western Australia said the capsule was part of a gauge that was packaged for repair on Jan. 10 and sent by truck the next day from mining company Rio Tinto's mine site near Newman to one of its other locations in the north-eastern suburbs of Perth, some 850 miles away.

The package arrived Jan. 16, and was unloaded and stored in the licensed service provider's secure radiation store.

On Wednesday, the package was unpacked but the gauge was found to be broken apart and the capsule missing. Officials believe the radioactive material fell off the truck sometime between Jan. 11-14.

A radioactive substance risk alert was issued mid-day Monday for parts of Pilbara, Midwest Gascoyne, Goldfields-Midlands and Perth Metropolitan regions, warning the public that while risk to the general community is relatively low to keep an eye out for the capsule.

If found, stay at least 16 away from the capsule, do not touch it and report its discovery immediately to the authorities, it said.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services for Western Australia said in a update that radiation specialists on Monday were searching for the capsule along the Great Northern Highway "by driving north and south direction at slow speeds."

Crew locations along the stretch of highway will be broadcast on messaging boards and the transport CB radio channel, it said.

Authorities said they were notified of the missing capsule on Wednesday and had begun coordinating a search to be led by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

Dr. Andrew Robertson, chief health officer and radiological council chair, said in a statement that if anyone does come into contact with the material or is in its presence for an extended period of time to contact their local health practitioner or visit a hospital emergency department immediately.

"If you are very close to the material or touching it, the radiation risk increases immensely and could cause serious damage to your health, including causing radiation burns to the skin," he said.

In a press conference late last week, Robertson said that their concern is that someone will find the capsule and pick it up not knowing what it contains.

"That is probably low risk because it may well have been lost on the side of the road and may not be found by any body and we're obviously looking at all of those options," he said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to Caesium-137 can increase the chances of cancer. Exposure to a large amount may cause burns, acute radiation sickness and even death, it said.

