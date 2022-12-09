Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 9, 2022 / 11:45 AM

Britain to build first Americium space battery

By Simon Druker
1/2
The British government is collaborating to build the world’s first space battery powered by the radioactive element Americium-241, rather than the traditional Plutonium used in NASA's Apollo missions (pictured) and on ever Mars Rover to date. File Photo courtesy of NASA
The British government is collaborating to build the world’s first space battery powered by the radioactive element Americium-241, rather than the traditional Plutonium used in NASA's Apollo missions (pictured) and on ever Mars Rover to date. File Photo courtesy of NASA

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The British government is collaborating to build the world's first-ever space battery powered by the element Americium-241.

The country's National Nuclear Laboratory and the UK Space Agency made the announcement Friday.

Advertisement

Americium is a man-made radioactive metal that is solid under normal conditions. The metal is produced when plutonium absorbs neutrons in nuclear reactors or during nuclear weapons tests. Americium-241 is the most common isotope of the element.

Atomic space batteries are also known as Radioisotope Power Systems and release heat as the radioactivity within them decays.

RELATED FDNY rescues two men who fell down elevator shaft

The batteries work continually for decades, without the need for maintenance for several years, making them suitable for long-distance space travel.

The batteries are considered "mission critical technologies" by space agencies around the world, the UK Space Agency said in a statement.

All of NASA's Apollo missions had an atomic battery attached, as has every rover that has gone to Mars.

RELATED Artemis I landing spot abandoned over weather; mission remains on schedule

The move comes amid a growing push to secure sources for such technologies amid global supply chain issues. Traditionally, spacecraft have been powered by Plutonium-238, a radioisotope produced only in the United States with a limited supply capacity. They have also been produced in Russia, with that source no longer available.

Advertisement

"For the past 50 years space missions have used Plutonium-238 to stop spacecrafts from freezing but it is in very limited supply. At NNL we have identified significant reserves of Americium-241, a radioisotope with similar properties to Plutonium-238 but game-changing potential for the U.K.'s space ambitions," NLL account director Tim Tinsley said in a statement.

The government hopes the major investment will drive innovation in radiochemistry and open a new market for the country's space sector.

RELATED NASA's SOFIA aircraft will be displayed at the Pima Air & Space Museum

The work is being jointly funded by the two agencies and will take place at a new $23.3 million laboratory. The next-generation facility is located in Cumbria in Northwest England and produces an independent supply of the space batteries.

"Being able to offer a globally unique supply of Americium-241 will encourage investment and unlock growth opportunities for all sorts of U.K. industries looking to explore nuclear energy," U.K. Science Minister George Freeman said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches 40 Internet satellites for rival OneWeb into orbit
Science News // 17 hours ago
SpaceX launches 40 Internet satellites for rival OneWeb into orbit
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its 55th flight of the year Thursday, as its Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying 40 Internet satellites for a competitor.
Artemis I landing spot abandoned over weather; mission remains on schedule
Science News // 18 hours ago
Artemis I landing spot abandoned over weather; mission remains on schedule
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Unsuitable weather is forcing NASA to abandon its primary landing site for the Orion spacecraft, although the mission otherwise remains on schedule, officials confirmed at a Thursday afternoon briefing.
NASA's SOFIA aircraft will be displayed at the Pima Air & Space Museum
Science News // 19 hours ago
NASA's SOFIA aircraft will be displayed at the Pima Air & Space Museum
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- NASA's now-retired Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) aircraft will be displayed at the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz., after completing its final flight.
Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years
Science News // 1 day ago
Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years
That special link you may have with a purring, four-legged friend has been going on between the species for millennia, new research shows.
More Americans are moving to areas where wildfire risk is high
Science News // 1 day ago
More Americans are moving to areas where wildfire risk is high
Some Americans appear to be moving from areas with frequent hurricanes and heat waves to places threatened by wildfire and rising heat.
Thursday night will be best chance to see Mars in 2022
Science News // 1 day ago
Thursday night will be best chance to see Mars in 2022
Mars will reach opposition on Thursday night, making it one of the best nights of 2022 to see the planet glow in the sky.
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
Science News // 1 day ago
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- DNA sequences dating back 2 million years, the oldest ever obtained, suggest that the northeastern tip of Greenland was once home to a forested ecosystem unlike any now found on Earth.
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Science News // 1 day ago
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Australian paleontologists said on Wednesday they have discovered the complete skeleton of an ancient large, long-necked marine reptile in the Queensland desert that is about 100 million years old.
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity completed its 35th flight over the weekend, setting a new altitude record of 46 feet in the thin Martian atmosphere.
Mars to disappear behind final full moon of 2022
Science News // 2 days ago
Mars to disappear behind final full moon of 2022
A cosmic vanishing act is about to unfold in the night sky as the full moon passes directly between the Earth and one of its planetary neighbors  Wednesday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
Artemis I landing spot abandoned over weather; mission remains on schedule
Artemis I landing spot abandoned over weather; mission remains on schedule
SpaceX launches 40 Internet satellites for rival OneWeb into orbit
SpaceX launches 40 Internet satellites for rival OneWeb into orbit
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years
Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement