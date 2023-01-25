U.S.-South Africa task force to fight wildlife trafficking and related money laundering

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department and South Africa's National Treasury will form the new United States-South Africa Task Force to combat illicit finance linked to the illegal wildlife trade.
The Treasury Department said in a statement that the task force will focus on sharing financial red flags in wildlife trafficking cases, ramping up information sharing between financial intelligence units to support law enforcement in South Africa and working to improve controls to combat money laundering related to drug and wildlife trafficking.