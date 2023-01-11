Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2023 / 2:15 PM

Texas biologist gets 6 months in prison for wildlife trafficking

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
Former West Texas A&amp;M biologist Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been sentenced to six months in prison for illegally importing wildlife parts. He did not import living animals, but skulls, skeletons and taxidermy mounts for several species, including the king bird-of-paradise pictured. Photo By Wikimedia Commons
Former West Texas A&M biologist Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been sentenced to six months in prison for illegally importing wildlife parts. He did not import living animals, but skulls, skeletons and taxidermy mounts for several species, including the king bird-of-paradise pictured. Photo By Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Former Texas A&M University biologist Dr. Richard Kazmaier will spend six months in prison and three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to a wildlife trafficking felony, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Kazmaier was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine after was indicted in January 2022 and admitted he imported approximately 358 "wildlife items" between March 2013 and February 2020 without declaring them at customs and failed to apply for required permits.

Advertisement

No living animals were imported, but Kazmaier purchased skulls, skeletons and taxidermy mounts with a market value of $14,423 from Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Indonesia, Latvia, Norway, Russia, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Uruguay through eBay and other websites.

Kazmaier acknowledged he imported items from 14 species protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora which regulates trade in endangered or threatened species in 183 signatory countries.

The items Kazmaier illegally imported were from the Eurasian otter, lynx, caracal, vervet monkey, greater naked-tailed armadillo, and king bird-of-paradise.

Kazmaier violated the oldest wildlife trafficking statute -- the Lacey Act. He pleaded guilty in August.

The criminal investigation was done by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Office of Law Enforcement in Redmond, Wash., as part of Operation Global Reach. It focused on wildlife trafficking from Indonesia to the United States.

Advertisement

Read More

Malaysia seizes $18 million worth of elephant tusks, pangolin scales Jury indicts 'Tiger King' star 'Doc' Antle for animal cruelty

Latest Headlines

Connecticut police officers plead not guilty after suspect paralyzed
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Connecticut police officers plead not guilty after suspect paralyzed
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Five Connecticut police officers pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to their roles in connection to the paralysis of a Black man while in their custody.
Alleged 'El Chapo' associate gets 15 years for international drug smuggling
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Alleged 'El Chapo' associate gets 15 years for international drug smuggling
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday that former Baja California drug trafficking organization leader Pedro Alejandro Rubio-Perez has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Illinois neighborhoods told to take shelter as chemical fire rages
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Illinois neighborhoods told to take shelter as chemical fire rages
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An explosion at the Carus chemical plant in LaSalle, Ill., sparked at four-alarm fire on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The 118th U.S. Congress set a historical mark with a record 13 members who identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual.
Oil prices reacting to China more than apparent slump in U.S. demand
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oil prices reacting to China more than apparent slump in U.S. demand
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Crude oil prices seem to be moving in defiance of growing concerns about an economic recession.
Republican leaders in Rep. George Santos' county call for him to resign
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Republican leaders in Rep. George Santos' county call for him to resign
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Nassau County, N.Y., Republican leaders called for embattled representative George Santos to resign on Wednesday. Santos has come under intense scrutiny after a series of fabrications and lies he told were revealed.
Illinois governor signs assault weapon, large magazine ban
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Illinois governor signs assault weapon, large magazine ban
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Days after it passed the state's House and Senate, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., signed a bill into law Tuesday night, banning high-powered, assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines.
Already deluged, California braces for another week of deadly storms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Already deluged, California braces for another week of deadly storms
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- More heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected in northern California Wednesday following several heavy atmospheric river events that drenched the state in wave after wave of powerful, deadly storms.
Qcells to invest $2.5B in Georgia solar panel production facility
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Qcells to invest $2.5B in Georgia solar panel production facility
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A South Korean company said it was investing billions of dollars to build its U.S.-based manufacturing capacity for solar panels.
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday there's no evidence that this morning's FAA outage affecting domestic flights was caused by cyber terrorism, but he won't rule that out until probe complete.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
Andrew Tate loses appeal, kept in Romanian jail to face rape, trafficking charges
Andrew Tate loses appeal, kept in Romanian jail to face rape, trafficking charges
Australian Cardinal George Pell dies following hip surgery
Australian Cardinal George Pell dies following hip surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement