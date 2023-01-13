Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 13, 2023 / 2:13 AM

North Korea has 80-90 nuclear weapons: Seoul researchers

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea currently has 80-90 nuclear weapons and is looking to build a stockpile of up to 300, a state-run South Korean think tank said in a new report. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
North Korea currently has 80-90 nuclear weapons and is looking to build a stockpile of up to 300, a state-run South Korean think tank said in a new report. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea currently has 80 to 90 nuclear weapons and is targeting a stockpile of 300, according to a new analysis by a South Korean state-run think tank.

In a report issued Thursday, the Seoul-based Korea Institute for Defense Analysis estimated that North Korea has produced 4,506 pounds of weapons-grade highly enriched uranium at its Yongbyon nuclear facility. It also possesses a plutonium reserve of between 150 and 172 pounds.

Advertisement

The combined amount of fissile material would yield between 80 and 90 warheads, the report said. If production capacity continues at current levels, Pyongyang could have up to 166 nuclear weapons by 2030.

The regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is aiming to grow its overall stockpile to 300 warheads, the KIDA report predicted.

RELATED U.S., Japan announce initiatives to reinforce 'cornerstone' alliance

At a year-end meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, Kim called for "an exponential increase" of the country's nuclear arsenal in order to face off against the "hostile military moves" of the United States and South Korea.

He also ordered the mass production of lower-yield tactical nuclear weapons, which are designed to be used on the battlefield.

Advertisement

Officials in Seoul and Washington have assessed that the North has completed preparations for a nuclear weapon test, which would be its seventh overall and first since 2017.

RELATED N. Korean leader calls for 'exponential' increase in nuclear arsenal

The secretive state fired missiles at a record-setting pace last year, including the November launch of the Hwasong-17, a liquid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile potentially capable of reaching anywhere in the United States.

North Korea also tested a solid-fuel rocket engine in December, which analysts believe is aimed at developing a solid-propellant ICBM that would be more maneuverable and quicker to launch.

In response to the growing threat posed by the North, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said for the first time on Wednesday that Seoul may build its own nuclear weapons or ask Washington to redeploy them on the Korean Peninsula.

RELATED North Korean drone provocations will come with a 'severe price,' Seoul says

"Now that the problem has become more serious, we may deploy tactical nuclear weapons here in Korea or possess our own nuclear weapons," Yoon said at a joint briefing with the foreign affairs and defense ministries. "If that happens, it won't take a long time for us to have one, given our scientific and technological capabilities."

He was quick to add, however, that South Korea was still focusing on more "realistically possible" solutions by continuing to strengthen its security alliance with the United States.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Brazil's President Lula says he suspects insiders assisted palace attack
World News // 8 hours ago
Brazil's President Lula says he suspects insiders assisted palace attack
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he suspects government employees who are loyalists of former president Jail Bolsonaro assisted in the attack on government buildings this week.
Wife of imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny says he needs medical help
World News // 12 hours ago
Wife of imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny says he needs medical help
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The wife of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, says her husband needs medical attention. Navalny has been in custody since January, 2021.
Rystad Energy: Europe's gas market is improving, but remains precarious
World News // 13 hours ago
Rystad Energy: Europe's gas market is improving, but remains precarious
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Norway is expected to be a 'pillar' for a European economy working to find alternatives to Russian natural gas.
United Arab Emirates oil executive chosen to lead upcoming COP28 climate summit
World News // 13 hours ago
United Arab Emirates oil executive chosen to lead upcoming COP28 climate summit
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The top executive at the world's 12th-largest oil company in the United Arab Emirates has been chosen to lead critical global climate talks in Dubai later this year, prompting calls for him to quit his job.
Battle for Soledar continues; talks in Turkey fail to produce prisoner swap
World News // 14 hours ago
Battle for Soledar continues; talks in Turkey fail to produce prisoner swap
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Fighting continues in the eastern city of Soledar, according to Ukrainian and pro-Kremlin authorities. A meeting in Turkey between Ukrainian and Russian officials failed to produce a prisoner exchange.
IEA: Clean, diverse and equitable should be the global energy themes
World News // 15 hours ago
IEA: Clean, diverse and equitable should be the global energy themes
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Paris-based agency finds low-carbon momentum building, but is fretting over diversity and equity in the global energy sector.
Human Rights Watch: Protests show totalitarian regimes losing grip on power
World News // 17 hours ago
Human Rights Watch: Protests show totalitarian regimes losing grip on power
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Relentless protests in places like Iran, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and China have turned the tide on authoritarian regimes over the past year and seriously exposed the limits of tyranny, according to Human Rights Watch.
U.S., Brazilian lawmakers unite against attempts to overturn elections
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S., Brazilian lawmakers unite against attempts to overturn elections
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- In a stand against far-right extremist attempts to undermine democracy, more than 70 U.S. and Brazilian politicians are condemning efforts to overturn elections results in both countries.
U.S., Japan announce initiatives to reinforce 'cornerstone' alliance
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Japan announce initiatives to reinforce 'cornerstone' alliance
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. and Japanese leaders announced a series of initiatives to strengthen their alliance and keep the Indo-Pacific "free and open" from threats after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and posturing by China and North Korea.
Britain, Japan sign pact allowing deployment of troops between nations
World News // 1 day ago
Britain, Japan sign pact allowing deployment of troops between nations
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The prime ministers of Britain and Japan signed a defense agreement in London on Wednesday marking another sign of the Asian country strengthening its military ties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
NYC nurses strike ends after two tentative agreements reached
NYC nurses strike ends after two tentative agreements reached
U.S. Navy veteran released from Russian custody
U.S. Navy veteran released from Russian custody
University of Idaho murder suspect waives right to speedy trial
University of Idaho murder suspect waives right to speedy trial
Illinois EMS workers charged with murder after patient strapped face-down to stretcher
Illinois EMS workers charged with murder after patient strapped face-down to stretcher
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement