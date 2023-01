Misogynist social media influencer Andrew Tate is escorted by Romanian police officers outside the Court of Appeal building on Monday in Bucharest, Romania. A judge ruled he would serve 30 days of pretrial detention. Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Andrew Tate will remain in a Romanian jail for his 30-day detention period after a court Tuesday denied his appeal for release. The social media influencer known for making misogynistic content debasing and objectifying women was arrested on Dec. 29, along with his brother Tristan Tate, 34. They, along with two Romanian nationals, are accused of rape and operating a human-trafficking ring. Advertisement

Tate, 36, and his brother maintain their innocence. They appealed over law enforcement seizing their property and the period of their detention. The 30-day pre-trial detention order was placed on all four men due to concern that they would evade an ongoing investigation should they be freed.

Following the six-hour hearing, Eugen Vidineac, the attorney for Andrew Tate, said he was disappointed in the ruling, calling the detention period "excessive."

Among the property seized by law enforcement are 15 luxury cars and 10 plots of land.

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism reported the Tates, referred to as "British citizens," recruited victims by misleading them about their intentions to marry or cohabitate with them, misleading them about "genuine feelings of love" referred to as the "loverboy method."

The group then brought victims to a house and kept them there, using physical violence and mental coercion to sexually exploit them and force them into performing for pornographic content, DIICOT said.

The pornographic content produced against the will of the victims was distributed for social media use, creating profits for the suspects involved, according to the investigation.

Several firearms, currencies, sharp weapons and brass knuckles were found at the scene where Andrew Tate was arrested, shown on a video released by DIICOT. The location also has an extensive surveillance system.

Six victims have been identified by authorities.