Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 30, 2022 / 8:34 PM

Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate ordered held for 30 days in Romania after arrest

By Adam Schrader
Andrew Tate is pictured in an Interview with James English. Photo courtesy of Anything Goes With James English/<a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Andrew_Tate_on_%27Anything_Goes_With_James_English%27_in_2021.jpg">Wikimedia</a>
Andrew Tate is pictured in an Interview with James English. Photo courtesy of Anything Goes With James English/Wikimedia

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Andrew Tate, the controversial online influencer and former professional kickboxer known for his misogynistic views, has been ordered to be held in pre-trial detention for 30 days after his arrest in Romania on allegations of organized crime, rape and human trafficking involving at least six women.

Tate was arrested Thursday along with his brother, Tristan Tate, and two other suspects after police raided a home outside of Bucharest as part of a criminal investigation that has been ongoing since April.

Advertisement

All four suspects were placed in pre-trial detention on Friday, a spokesperson for Romania's anti-organized crime unit confirmed to The Guardian and The New York Times.

Romania's Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism had said Thursday that the Tate brothers and the two other suspects would be detained for 24 hours.

RELATED Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations

The Tate brothers, who live in Romania, have dual citizenship with the United States and Britain.

"The Matrix sent their agents," reads a tweet posted Friday by Andrew Tate's account after his arrest.

He was previously suspended from social media platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitch as well as Twitter for his sexist remarks about women but was recently reinstated to Twitter after the platform was purchased by controversial billionaire Elon Musk.

Advertisement

Speculation grew online that authorities in Romania were likely tipped that Tate was in the country after engaging in an online feud with teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Tate on Tuesday tweeted at Thunberg asking for her email address to send her a list of cars in his collection and their emissions to which she responded: "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at [email protected]"

In a reply to her response, Tate can be seen with boxes from a Romanian pizza restaurant. However, a spokesperson for Romanian prosecutors told The Guardian that Tate was not arrested because of the pizza boxes.

RELATED Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California

After Tate's arrest was announced, the 19-year-old Thunberg tweeted: "This is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes."

Tate's arrest was recorded by police and shared by Romania's organized crime directorate and shows officers raiding the home. The footage also appeared to show weapons recovered by police, including a handgun, a sword and large knives.

Romanian officials said in the news release that the Tate brothers have been detained amid an investigation into organized crime, human trafficking and rape in Romania as well as other countries including the United States and Britain.

Advertisement

Andrew Tate and his brother were accused of "misrepresenting their intention to enter into marriage" and cohabitation relationships with alleged victims before transporting them to buildings in the Ilfov County of Romania.

Officials described the actions of the Tates as the "loverboy method" and said that their victims were "sexually exploited by members of the group" who forced them to perform "pornographic demonstrations" to share on social media.

Read More

28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students

Latest Headlines

U.S. considers sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. considers sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The United States is considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of a further package of military support.
U.S., allies killed 686 ISIS suspects in Iraq and Syria this year, military says
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S., allies killed 686 ISIS suspects in Iraq and Syria this year, military says
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. forces and their allies killed 686 ISIS suspects and detained 374 in Iraq and Syria this year, U.S. Central Command said Thursday.
India bars Marion Biotech from making drugs after cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan
World News // 6 hours ago
India bars Marion Biotech from making drugs after cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Indian Ministry of Health has barred Marion Biotech from producing drugs after 18 children died in Uzbekistan after consuming a cough syrup manufactured by the company.
Vatican: Ailing Benedict XVI participated in Mass on Friday
World News // 9 hours ago
Vatican: Ailing Benedict XVI participated in Mass on Friday
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI felt well enough on Friday to celebrate Mass in his room as his condition remained stable, the Vatican said.
Putin, Xi hold talks; Belarus accuses Ukraine of provocation over downed missile
World News // 10 hours ago
Putin, Xi hold talks; Belarus accuses Ukraine of provocation over downed missile
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit as Belarus accused Ukraine of trying to "provoke" a conflict after claiming a Ukrainian S-300 missile was shot down in its skies.
Bahamas watchdog says it seized $3.5 billion from FTX
World News // 11 hours ago
Bahamas watchdog says it seized $3.5 billion from FTX
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Securities Commission of the Bahamas said it has taken possession of $3.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency from the collapsed exchange FTX for "safekeeping" until it receives guidance from its courts.
Korean conglomerates continue to break glass ceiling
World News // 11 hours ago
Korean conglomerates continue to break glass ceiling
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea is notorious for its glass ceiling, ranked worst among the OECD countries, but the country's top conglomerates are on a path to changing things.
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 7 more years in prison
World News // 13 hours ago
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 7 more years in prison
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A military-controlled court in Myanmar on Friday sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to seven years in prison in a new round of charges against her that could now leave her behind bars for more than three decades.
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
World News // 1 day ago
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Andrew Tate, the controversial online influencer and former professional kickboxer known for his misogynistic views, has been arrested in Romania on allegations of human trafficking involving at least six women.
British fashion designer, punk icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81
World News // 1 day ago
British fashion designer, punk icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- British fashion designer and punk icon Dame Vivienne Westwood, whose designs heralded the rise of the Sex Pistols and the British punk movement of the 1970s, has died. She was 81.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
New laws on minimum wage, cannabis use, criminal justice reform take effect in 2023
New laws on minimum wage, cannabis use, criminal justice reform take effect in 2023
4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement