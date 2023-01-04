Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 4, 2023 / 12:30 PM

New image reveals details of 'Serpens' constellation

By Clyde Hughes
Image of the Serpens constellation taken by the European Southern Observatory was released on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of the European Southern Observatory
Image of the Serpens constellation taken by the European Southern Observatory was released on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of the European Southern Observatory

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The European Southern Observatory said Wednesday that its Chile-based telescope has given the clearest picture yet of the "Serpens" constellation.

The constellation, named by ancient Greek sky watchers because the pattern resembled a snake, has numerous other astronomical objects unseen by the naked eye, ESO researchers said. Formally called the Sh2-54 nebulae, the constellation was cataloged along with 300 others by U.S. astronomer Stewart Sharpless in the 1950s.

Advertisement

The new details were captured by the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy, or VISTA, based at the Paranal Observatory in Chile.

"Nebulae are vast clouds of gas and dust from which stars are born," the ESO said in a statement. "Telescopes have allowed astronomers to identify and analyze these rather faint objects in exquisite detail.

"Just as the snake, the namesake of this nebula, evolved the ability to sense infrared light to better understand its environment, so too have we developed infrared instruments to learn more about the universe."

Researchers said the use of infrared light has allowed them to look past the thick layers of dust almost unimpeded. The new images reveal stars long hidden from mankind by veils of dust.

Advertisement

"This is particularly useful as it allows scientists to study what happens in stellar nurseries in much greater detail, and thus learn more about how stars form," ESO said. "This is a multiyear project that has repeatedly observed a large portion of the Milky Way at infrared wavelengths, providing key data to understand stellar evolution."

Read More

European Space Agency releases detailed image of dense nebula NASA begins construction on asteroid-detecting space telescope Discoveries in the universe await astronomers, NASA scientists in 2023

Latest Headlines

Russia strikes eastern Ukrainian cities, blames cell phones for its recent mass casualties
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia strikes eastern Ukrainian cities, blames cell phones for its recent mass casualties
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- On Wednesday Ukrainian officials said Russia unleashed a series of strikes against the cities of Kherson, Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhia. Russian officials are blaming cell phone use for a deadly strike on their troops.
UBS sees oil prices topping $100 per barrel this year
World News // 1 hour ago
UBS sees oil prices topping $100 per barrel this year
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- UBS predicts oil prices will return to triple digits this year, a long way to climb from current levels of around $75 per barrel.
Japanese workers pray for prosperity on their first day back to work in 2023
World News // 2 hours ago
Japanese workers pray for prosperity on their first day back to work in 2023
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Many Japanese returned to work for the first time in 2023 on Wednesday with some making the pilgrimage to Tokyo's oldest shrines for their annual prayer for prosperity over the incoming year.
Energy crisis hitting French cuisine
World News // 2 hours ago
Energy crisis hitting French cuisine
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A "help desk" is available to support French bakers and restaurants struggling with higher wheat and energy costs.
European Union now considering pre-screening Chinese travelers
World News // 5 hours ago
European Union now considering pre-screening Chinese travelers
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Pushed by a handful of member states taking their own actions, the Europe Union is now considering taking travel measures in response to Chinese travelers, where COVID-19 is currently surging.
China says COVID-19 restrictions against its travelers are politically motivated
World News // 1 day ago
China says COVID-19 restrictions against its travelers are politically motivated
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday that COVID-19 restrictions taken by some countries against their travelers are not supported by research and are instead politically motivated.
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
World News // 16 hours ago
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The combination of an inexpensive cost of living, beautiful scenery and traveler-friendly visa options make Portugal the best country to move to in 2023.
Spanish police recover one of largest illegal archaeological collections
World News // 17 hours ago
Spanish police recover one of largest illegal archaeological collections
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Spain's national police force has recovered "one of the largest illegal private collections in the province of Alicante," made up of hundreds of archaeological artifacts.
Canada sets immigration record as country works to fill labor shortages
World News // 19 hours ago
Canada sets immigration record as country works to fill labor shortages
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Canada reached an immigration milestone last year with more new permanent residents in its history as the country works to fill labor shortages, according to Immigration,
Shootout between gunmen and Mexican authorities searching for prison escapees kills seven
World News // 20 hours ago
Shootout between gunmen and Mexican authorities searching for prison escapees kills seven
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A shootout between gunmen and Mexican authorities searching for escapees from a violent jailbreak left seven people dead on Monday. Authorities are still looking for the escapees, including gang leader Ernesto Piñón.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Commodity index suggests Russian war premium is fading
Commodity index suggests Russian war premium is fading
Two men charged in attacks on Washington state power stations
Two men charged in attacks on Washington state power stations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement