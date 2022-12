The European Space Agency released this image of a nebula captured by the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Munich, Germany. The image shows a dark nebula in the star-forming region known as NGC 2264, approximately 2,500 light-years from Earth. Photo courtesy of European Southern Observatory

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency released a detailed photo of a cone nebula which is part of a star-forming region known as NGC 2264, approximately 2,500 light-years from Earth. The image was captured by the Very Large Telescope at the European Southern Observatory in Munich, Germany, and released to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the telescope. Advertisement

Unlike many nebulae that are observed emitting light from ionization, or reflecting light from nearby stars, the cone nebula in the photo is composed of dark dust that absorbs visible light.

Dense nebulae, like the one shown in the image, give birth to new stars, which form when gravity pulls the gas and dust together. The fact that most wavelengths do not penetrate the nebula means star formation is not compromised by the heat and energy that could ordinarily disperse the matter within.

While the cone nebula gives birth to stars, it is also shaped by them. Young stars reach a point in their lifecycle that astronomers call "feedback," where jets of plasma shoot out of the star assisted by their magnetic fields. Feedback causes a stellar wind that pushes matter away from the stars, compressing and shaping the nebulae.

The density and cold temperature of the nebula means infrared telescopes, like NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, could prove invaluable for the study of star formation.