Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 4, 2023 / 7:34 AM

European Union now considering pre-screening Chinese travelers

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said members of the EU's Health Security Committee would discuss a coordinated series of protocols for accepting travelers from China. File Photo by Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE
European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said members of the EU's Health Security Committee would discuss a coordinated series of protocols for accepting travelers from China. File Photo by Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Pushed by a handful of member states taking their own actions, the Europe Union is now considering taking travel measures in response to Chinese travelers, where COVID-19 is currently surging.

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides tweeted that the bloc's Health Security Committee would hold additional talks on Wednesday after "converging" Tuesday on a series of protocols including pre-departure testing for travelers from China, testing wastewater from flights, and increased domestic surveillance of the virus.

Advertisement

A European Commission spokesperson told Politico that a draft opinion on proposed measures presented to EU capitals would be revised despite initially saying increased screening for travelers from China would be "unjustified."

"The overwhelming majority of countries are in favor of pre-departure testing," the spokesperson said. "[Such tests] would need to be targeted at the most appropriate flights and airports and carried out in a coordinated way to ensure their effectiveness."

RELATED Ex-GE employee sentenced for stealing trade secrets for China

The draft also includes wearing masks on flights from China, personal hygiene for travelers and increased EU vigilance on testing and vaccination.

Italy was one of the first EU countries to decide to pre-screen travelers coming from China on its own after receiving a flight from the country after Christmas where more than half of the passengers tested positive for the coronavirus. Italy had called on the EU to take action.

Advertisement

Belgium started testing wastewater samples from two flights a week from China. Britain complained that there is a lack of comprehensive health information shared by China.

RELATED Apple's market valuation falls to under $2 trillion

Chinese authorities have claimed this week that such measures targeting its citizens are politically motivated and not based on science.

RELATED IMF director warns third of world will be in recession in 2023

Latest Headlines

China says COVID-19 restrictions against its travelers are politically motivated
World News // 23 hours ago
China says COVID-19 restrictions against its travelers are politically motivated
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday that COVID-19 restrictions taken by some countries against their travelers are not supported by research and are instead politically motivated.
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
World News // 12 hours ago
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The combination of an inexpensive cost of living, beautiful scenery and traveler-friendly visa options make Portugal the best country to move to in 2023.
Spanish police recover one of largest illegal archaeological collections
World News // 13 hours ago
Spanish police recover one of largest illegal archaeological collections
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Spain's national police force has recovered "one of the largest illegal private collections in the province of Alicante," made up of hundreds of archaeological artifacts.
Canada sets immigration record as country works to fill labor shortages
World News // 15 hours ago
Canada sets immigration record as country works to fill labor shortages
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Canada reached an immigration milestone last year with more new permanent residents in its history as the country works to fill labor shortages, according to Immigration,
Shootout between gunmen and Mexican authorities searching for prison escapees kills seven
World News // 15 hours ago
Shootout between gunmen and Mexican authorities searching for prison escapees kills seven
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A shootout between gunmen and Mexican authorities searching for escapees from a violent jailbreak left seven people dead on Monday. Authorities are still looking for the escapees, including gang leader Ernesto Piñón.
Activist who removed Banksy mural could face 12 years in prison, Ukrainian authorities say
World News // 17 hours ago
Activist who removed Banksy mural could face 12 years in prison, Ukrainian authorities say
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- An activist who removed a Banksy mural from a damaged building in the Ukrainian city of Hostomel could face up to 12 years in prison, authorities said Monday.
28 bodies found dead in continuing Burkina Faso violence
World News // 19 hours ago
28 bodies found dead in continuing Burkina Faso violence
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A Burkina Faso civilian group said on Monday that 28 people were killed in the northwestern town of Nouna by a group claiming to be part of a government-supported volunteer force.
Pelé set to be buried as 24-hour wake comes to an end
World News // 19 hours ago
Pelé set to be buried as 24-hour wake comes to an end
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The body of soccer icon Pelé is set to be buried in the coastal city of Santos on Tuesday afternoon, as a 24-hour wake comes to a close.
Dubai stops collecting 30% alcohol tax
World News // 19 hours ago
Dubai stops collecting 30% alcohol tax
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Dubai has done away with a 30% tax on alcohol sales during 2023 as part of a push to increase the emirate's status as an international trade hub and tourist destination.
Zelensky: Russia preparing 'prolonged' drone attack on Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
Zelensky: Russia preparing 'prolonged' drone attack on Ukraine
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces are preparing a sustained campaign using Iranian-made Shahed drones aiming to exhaust the Ukrainian people and its energy grid.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
Commodity index suggests Russian war premium is fading
Commodity index suggests Russian war premium is fading
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
4 people hospitalized after Tesla drives off California cliff
4 people hospitalized after Tesla drives off California cliff
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement