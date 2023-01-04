European Union now considering pre-screening Chinese travelers

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Pushed by a handful of member states taking their own actions, the Europe Union is now considering taking travel measures in response to Chinese travelers, where COVID-19 is currently surging.
EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides tweeted that the bloc's Health Security Committee would hold additional talks on Wednesday after "converging" Tuesday on a series of protocols including pre-departure testing for travelers from China, testing wastewater from flights, and increased domestic surveillance of the virus.