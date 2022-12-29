Trending
Dec. 29, 2022 / 2:07 PM

EU says COVID-19 screening for travelers from China 'unjustified'

By Clyde Hughes
Passengers wear mandatory face masks while waiting in a massive queue to check in for their flights at Beijing international airport on August 18, 2021. Chinese passengers are facing restrictions in the United States and Italy after an increase in the virus's spread there. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d834ed96eb2d9cd14b7c7cf512ccc850/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The European Union on Thursday said that additional COVID-19 screenings for travelers arriving from China would be "unjustified."

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said in a statement that a surge in COVID-19 cases in China as it lifted travel restrictions was "not expected to impact" the EU.

"We remain vigilant and will be ready to use the emergency brake if necessary," the ECDC said.

The ECDC added that COVID-19 variants currently circulating in China are already circulating in the EU and higher immunity levels in the bloc, along with high vaccination rates reduce the chances of infection.

Britain's government also said it would not immediately implement new restrictions for travelers from China.

"At the moment there are no plans to introduce any new COVID-19 testing for arrivals," a representative for the prime minister's office said.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, however, said potential restrictions were "being reviewed," adding the Department for Transport could provide clarification in the coming days.

The Chinese government said Tuesday it will not quarantine travelers upon arrival to its mainland starting Jan. 8, while dropping travel restrictions for residents.

In response, the United States announced new restrictions for travelers, citing concern over the lack of transparency given by China about the current status of COVID-19's spread.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday that starting on Jan. 5, the country will require a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test for anyone flying in from the China regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

U.S. officials said the date gives airlines enough time to implement the change and will continue monitoring going forward to decide when to lift the requirement.

"CDC is announcing this step to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the United States during the surge in COVID-19 cases in [China] given the lack of adequate and transparent epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data being reported from the PRC," the CDC said in a statement.

"These data are critical to monitor the case surge effectively and decrease the chance for entry of a novel variant of concern. CDC will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our approach as necessary."

Japan also said will require a negative COVID-19 test on arrival for travelers from China and quarantine those who test positive, while Malaysia said it will increase virus surveillance measures and South Korea's Disease Control and Prevention Agency will announce new measures for Chinese travelers on Friday.

Breaking with other European nations, Italy on Wednesday announced antigen swabs for all passengers coming from China after a Dec. 26 flight from China to Milan's Malpensa Airport found that 52% of the passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

"Italy cannot be the only country to carry out anti-COVID checks at airports for those arriving from China," Italian Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said on social media, complaining about the lack of response from other European countries.

"The government has said it's now going to keep that under review and review whether different countries with COVID outbreaks ... should obviously face different restrictions," said Wallace.

Latest Headlines

Vatican: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remains very sick but is 'lucid and alert'
World News // 1 hour ago
Vatican: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remains very sick but is 'lucid and alert'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI continues to remain in serious condition the Vatican said on Thursday.
North Korean drone provocations will come with a 'severe price,' Seoul says
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korean drone provocations will come with a 'severe price,' Seoul says
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday called the recent infiltration by North Korean drones "unacceptable" and vowed that such provocations will come with a "severe price."
Ukraine officials: 3 killed as Russia unleashes 'massive' wave of strikes
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine officials: 3 killed as Russia unleashes 'massive' wave of strikes
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Three people were killed in Ukraine Thursday as Russia unleashed a "massive" wave of strikes that left 40% of Kyiv and 90% of Lviv without power, officials said.
U.S. State Department approves $180M sale sending anti-tank system to Taiwan
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. State Department approves $180M sale sending anti-tank system to Taiwan
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday approved a $180M U.S. arms sale to Taiwan that would give Taipei an anti-tank system that automatically lays mines.
Korean firms will use hydrogen to charge EVs at gas stations
World News // 3 hours ago
Korean firms will use hydrogen to charge EVs at gas stations
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- South Korea's oil giant SK Energy announced Wednesday that it will work on providing hydrogen-based charging facilities for EVs at its gas stations.
Netanyahu formally returns as Israel's prime minister, protests ensue
World News // 3 hours ago
Netanyahu formally returns as Israel's prime minister, protests ensue
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu formally became prime minister of Israel again, starting his record-setting sixth term in leading the nation with arguably its most conservative government in ages.
European natural gas prices dip below pre-war levels
World News // 4 hours ago
European natural gas prices dip below pre-war levels
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Europe has so far seemed to have averted a major energy crisis in part by leaning on suppliers other than Russia.
Five dead and dozens injured in South Korea highway tunnel fire
World News // 4 hours ago
Five dead and dozens injured in South Korea highway tunnel fire
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- At least five people were killed and 37 injured after a traffic accident sparked a fire in an expressway tunnel near Seoul Thursday.
At least 19 dead in fire at Cambodia casino
World News // 7 hours ago
At least 19 dead in fire at Cambodia casino
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A deadly Cambodia hotel-casino fire in the busy border town of Poipet late Wednesday into Thursday morning killed at least 19 people as some jumped from upper floor windows to escape the flames.
Uzbekistan blames India-made cough syrup for deaths of 18 children
World News // 14 hours ago
Uzbekistan blames India-made cough syrup for deaths of 18 children
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- At least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after the country's health ministry claims they consumed Doc-1 Max cough syrup, manufactured by Marion Biotech in India.
