Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 6, 2022 / 10:51 PM

Volcanic activity increases worldwide

By Sheri Walsh
1/5
Sakurajima volcano on Kyushu, Japan erupts Saturday with a show of volcanic lightning, lava and ash that spewed 6,000 feet above sea level. Photo courtesy of Japan ministry of transport
Sakurajima volcano on Kyushu, Japan erupts Saturday with a show of volcanic lightning, lava and ash that spewed 6,000 feet above sea level. Photo courtesy of Japan ministry of transport

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- As Hawaii's Mauna Loa and neighboring Kilauea volcanos simultaneously erupt, drawing worldwide attention, geologists are seeing increased volcanic activity across the globe.

Currently, there are 47 volcanoes around the world that are in "continuing eruption status," according to the Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Program. That is more than double the normal number of what are called "continuing" volcanic eruptions, which are intermittent eruptions without a break of more than three months.

Advertisement

Most of the continuously erupting volcanos are clustered around what is called the "Ring of Fire," which circles the Pacific Ocean. According to the United States Geological Survey, most earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur where the Pacific Plate meets many surrounding tectonic plates. The "Ring of Fire" is the most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world.

United States

Mauna Loa and Kilauea are currently erupting at the same time for the first time since 1984. They are just two of the 47 active volcanos actively erupting around the world. Mauna Loa, which is the largest active volcano on Earth, is erupting for the first time in 38 years. Kilauea was already active.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, a division of the USGS, announced it had added webcams showing a livestream of lava erupting from Fissure 3 on the northeast rift zone of Mauna Loa.

On Tuesday, Hawaii deployed the National Guard, as Mauna Loa's lava flow moved closer to the Daniel K. Inouye Highway two weeks after it started erupting.

RELATED Hawaii deploys National Guard for Mauna Loa eruption

"Lava diversion is a tricky thing to do, especially on flat ground," said Hawaii County Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magnoe. "It really comes down to a volume problem. What we're seeing now is -- take 10 of the biggest dump trucks you can think of, we're getting that many dump trucks of lava every second delivered by this lava flow."

In addition to Mauna Loa and Kilauea, there are two other volcanoes currently erupting in the United States. Pavlof Volcano in Alaska has been venting gas and ash as high as 20,000 feet since last month and Alaska's Volcano Observatory has also reported a slow lava effusion from Great Sitkin since the end of November.

Advertisement

Indonesia

Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted on Sunday spewing volcanic ash 5,000 feet into the air and forcing the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people.

"A total of 10,000 cloth masks, 10,000 medical masks and 4,000 children's masks have been distributed to reduce the impact of respiratory health risks due to volcanic ash," Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency said in a statement.

Mount Semeru is one of eight volcanoes currently erupting in Indonesia. The others include Mounts Kerinci, Krakatau, Merapi, Lewotolok, Karangetang, Ibu and Dukono.

Mount Semeru, which is located on the island of Java, is Indonesia's highest volcano and last erupted a year ago, killing 51 people. There were no casualties in Sunday's eruption. Geologists blame monsoon rains that eroded the volcano's lava dome for causing the eruption.

Italy

In Italy, a volcano erupted on the small island of Stromboli in October. The volcano billowed ash into the air and sent streams of lava into the sea, with no major damage or casualties.

Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology recorded a lava flow leading from the northern crater of the volcano which oozed out to the Tyrrhenian Sea through a fissure in the earth's crust known as the Sciara del Fuoco or "stream of fire."

The Stromboli volcano erupted seven times in 2022. Mount Etna, another active volcano located on the Sicilian mainland, erupted in February and May of this year.

Japan

On Saturday, Sakurajima volcano on Kyushu in Japan erupted with a spectacular show of lightning, lava and ash that spewed 6,000 feet above sea level.

Advertisement

The eruption of Sakurajima is one of three ongoing eruptions in Japan that include Suwanosejima last month. Aira in south Japan has emitted 700 tons of sulfur dioxide each day since Nov. 21 when the volcano exploded, sending an ash plume more than a mile into the air.

Chile

Chile's Villarrica volcano, which is the country's most active volcano, erupted Sunday with two explosions and a plume of lava shooting out of the crater.

Chile's Nevados de Chillan was also active in October after an earthquake in the area.

Russia

In Russia, the Sheveluch volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula erupted on Nov. 20, with up to 10 explosions per hour. Sheveluch is one of Kamchatka's largest and most active volcanoes with an estimated 60 large eruptions over the past 10,000 years.

Advertisement

Sheveluch is one of five volcanos currently erupting in Russia, that also include Alaid, Ebeko, Chikurachki and Bezymianny.

Other volcanoes currently erupting around the world can be found in the Philippines, Solomon Islands, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Tanzania, Peru, Tonga, Australia, Mexico, Guatemala and Ecuador, according to the Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Program.

Read More

Evacuations ordered after 'large-scale' eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano WATCH: U.S. Geological Survey adds livestream, new webcam views of Hawaii's Mauna Loa eruption

Latest Headlines

Federal judge dismisses case against Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi killing
World News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge dismisses case against Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi killing
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not face any charges for his alleged role in the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi after a federal judge dismissed the case against him.
Report: World's poorest nations' debt service payments surge 35%
World News // 1 hour ago
Report: World's poorest nations' debt service payments surge 35%
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The debt service payments of the world's poorest nations surged 35% this year compared to 2021, the World Bank said Tuesday, warning it is diverting scarce resources from investments.
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez sentenced in fraud case
World News // 3 hours ago
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez sentenced in fraud case
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Vice President and former President of Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was sentenced to six years in prison for her role in a $1 billion fraud scheme.
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
World News // 9 hours ago
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Hungary has blocked an $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine. While the veto comes shortly after the European Commission upheld a recommended budget suspension for Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blames debt.
European Union agrees to ban products tied to deforestation
World News // 9 hours ago
European Union agrees to ban products tied to deforestation
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The European Union on Tuesday provisionally agreed to a new law that would ban importing products connected with deforestation, a win for environmentalists.
Another man arrested for throwing egg at King Charles III
World News // 10 hours ago
Another man arrested for throwing egg at King Charles III
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Another man was arrested on Tuesday in Britain after an egg was thrown at King Charles III.
Meta oversight board finds inequities in Facebook cross-check program
World News // 10 hours ago
Meta oversight board finds inequities in Facebook cross-check program
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- An oversight board assigned to review Facebook's cross-check program have found that it offers unequal protection to users, prioritizing public relations and business concerns over free speech and human rights.
Latvia suspends exiled Russian channel's broadcast license
World News // 12 hours ago
Latvia suspends exiled Russian channel's broadcast license
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Latvia has revoked the broadcast license for Russian independent outlet TV Rain. The outlet was previously blocked in Russia, causing it to relocate to Latvia. The move has been condemned by press freedom advocates.
IEA: Renewables to quickly overtake coal
World News // 12 hours ago
IEA: Renewables to quickly overtake coal
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The International Energy Agency sees fossil fuels fading from the electricity landscape over the next few years.
Al Jazeera asks for ICC to investigate Abu Akleh's death
World News // 13 hours ago
Al Jazeera asks for ICC to investigate Abu Akleh's death
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Al Jazeera Media Network said it officially filed a request to the International Criminal Court to conduct an investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the death of its journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in th
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to killing 5 women decades ago
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to killing 5 women decades ago
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement