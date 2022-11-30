Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 30, 2022 / 4:51 PM

Mauna Loa, Kilauea volcanos erupting at same time in Hawaii

By Joe Fisher
1/4
Lava flows from Mauna Loa in Hawaii, as seen from a helicopter on Tuesday. Photo by L. Gallant/USGS
Lava flows from Mauna Loa in Hawaii, as seen from a helicopter on Tuesday. Photo by L. Gallant/USGS

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Big Island of Hawaii was experiencing two volcano eruptions simultaneously Wednesday for the first time since 1984.

Mauna Loa and neighboring volcano Kilauea were both erupting for the third straight day. Kilauea is a continually erupting volcano, while Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years on Sunday. Mauna Loa is the largest active volcano in the world.

Advertisement

"This is a rare time where we have two eruptions happening simultaneously," said Jessica Ferracane, spokeswoman for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, according to CBS News. "To the people of Hawaii, this is a very sacred event that we are watching."

KITV Island Television, an ABC affiliate in Hawaii, reported the flow from Mauna Loa was inching toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which abuts the Ka'Ohe Management Area to the east and Pu'u Wa'awa'a Forest Reserve to the west. It is a critical connection point for traffic to move north and south through the island.

RELATED Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption flows out of rift zone

Emergency management officials said in a media briefing there was a "high probability" of lava reaching the highway.

Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency said there were no evacuation orders or threats to populated areas. It is estimated that, at the rate lava was flowing into the Northeast Rift Zone, it would take about 46 hours for it to reach the highway. It takes about six hours to close the road.

Advertisement

Lava was flowing from multiple fissures along Mauna Loa. Once it reaches flat land, it will pool together and spread more slowly.

RELATED 6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Hawaii

"We expect it will probably take longer than that as the lava flow spreads out. It will probably interfere with its own progress, and we expect it to slow down," said Ken Hon, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist.

Officials were discussing whether to attempt to redirect the flow of lava.

"Lava diversion is a tricky thing to do, especially on flat ground," said Hawaii County Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magnoe. "It really comes down to a volume problem. What we're seeing now is -- take 10 of the biggest dump trucks you can think of, we're getting that many dump trucks of lava every second delivered by this lava flow.

RELATED Britain backs off on declaring a grid emergency

"So if you think you can pile up stuff in front of it faster than it can deliver stuff, you're probably wrong."

Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation on Monday to allow various agencies to respond quickly should action need to be taken.

Latest Headlines

Police remove vehicles from scene of quadruple student killing in Idaho
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Police remove vehicles from scene of quadruple student killing in Idaho
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Police removed five vehicles from the scene of a quadruple homicide of students in Moscow, Idaho. No suspect has been identified, but authorities have stated that they believe the incident was a targeted attack.
Mike Braun files to run for Indiana governor
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mike Braun files to run for Indiana governor
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun has decided to run for governor, according to paperwork filed with the secretary of state's office.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says lower rate hike 'makes sense' in December
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says lower rate hike 'makes sense' in December
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave another sign that a smaller rate increase is more likely to come when the Federal Open Market Committee meets Dec. 13 and 14.
House passes bill to avoid railroad strike
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House passes bill to avoid railroad strike
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives has passed legislation requiring railroad companies and workers to adhere to a tentative agreement to avoid a strike. The legislation still needs to be voted on by the Senate.
Home mortgage loan applications decline
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Home mortgage loan applications decline
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A slight decline in the average interest rate for a 30-year mortgage was not enough to stimulate loan applications.
Biden announces additional support, respect for Tribal nations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden announces additional support, respect for Tribal nations
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday touted his administration's efforts to address the needs of Native Americans, including infrastructure, the economy and helping those communities overcome the worst of the COVID-19 pandem
Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as House leader
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as House leader
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York made history on Wednesday, getting elected as the next Democratic leader and becoming the first black lawmaker to lead a political party's caucus.
Enbridge, Oxy review CCS technology for U.S. Gulf Coast
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Enbridge, Oxy review CCS technology for U.S. Gulf Coast
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Carbon capture and storage technology could address some of the emissions from industrial polluters along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
DoorDash says it will lay off 1,250 employees
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DoorDash says it will lay off 1,250 employees
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- DoorDash cofounder and CEO Tony Xu told employees Wednesday that the company is laying off 1,250 employees as delivery companies continue to adjust to the drop of COVID-19 restrictions.
Airbnb unveils new service that allows tenants to sublease apartments for cash
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Airbnb unveils new service that allows tenants to sublease apartments for cash
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Airbnb has unveiled a new service on its platform that will allow renters in the United States to earn extra cash by hosting part-time guests in their apartments.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
Texas woman pleads guilty to aiding in Vanessa Guillen's death
Texas woman pleads guilty to aiding in Vanessa Guillen's death
EU calls for special court to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes
EU calls for special court to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes
'Between 400 and 500' migrant workers died on World Cup projects, Qatar official says
'Between 400 and 500' migrant workers died on World Cup projects, Qatar official says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement