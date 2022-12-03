Advertisement
World News
Dec. 3, 2022 / 6:28 PM

Just Stop Oil activists protest in London against high energy bills

By Matt Bernardini

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Just Stop Oil protestors continued their demonstrations on Saturday, tucking themselves into bed displays at Harrods in London to protest Britain's high energy bills.

The protestors were lying on beds and sofas with signs reading "end fuel poverty." They were joined by other grassroots activists like Don't Pay UK and Fuel Poverty Action, who all want action over the country's skyrocketing energy prices.

"This government is allowing ordinary people to starve and freeze this winter as greedy energy companies squeeze every last penny out of us," a Just Stop Oil spokesperson told The Guardian. "The health service is in crisis, workers' wages are being squeezed and nurses are using food banks. Austerity is a political choice and the cost of living crisis is an unprovoked attack on ordinary people."

Don't Pay has called on people to cancel direct debits for their energy bills in response to the "mass default" among those who cannot afford to heat their homes.

RELATED Undercover police now providing security to Reina Sofia museum in Madrid

The groups are advocating for "a universal, free band of energy to cover people's necessities".

This would be paid for by "ending all public money subsidising fossil fuels, a more effective windfall tax on energy companies and higher tariffs on luxury household energy use".

"Ordinary people cannot keep footing the bill for crises created by the wealthy," Stuart Bretherton, Fuel Poverty Action coordinator, told the Guardian.

RELATED Activists who targeted Vermeer painting sentenced to prison by Dutch court

Just Stop Oil protestors have gained global attention recently for their demonstrations. In October, two activists threw soup on a Vincent Van Gogh painting in London, and then demanded action on climate change.

Later that month a climate activist glued his head to a famous painting in a Dutch museum.

RELATED German climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur exhibit

Latest Headlines

Kremlin rejects EU's $60 price cap on Russian oil
World News // 3 hours ago
Kremlin rejects EU's $60 price cap on Russian oil
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The Kremlin on Saturday rejected an agreement by the European Union and other advanced economies placing a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil exports.
French rail strike causes widespread weekend train cancelations
World News // 4 hours ago
French rail strike causes widespread weekend train cancelations
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- France's state state-owned railway company says it has canceled more than half of its scheduled trips this weekend due to a nationwide strike by rail conductors.
Jonathan the tortoise, oldest living land creature, celebrates 190th birthday
World News // 4 hours ago
Jonathan the tortoise, oldest living land creature, celebrates 190th birthday
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A Seychelles giant tortoise named Jonathan, recognized as the world's oldest living land animal. is celebrating what is estimated to be his 190th birthday this weekend on the island of St. Helena.
Australian energy worker killed in dog attack while reading meters
World News // 5 hours ago
Australian energy worker killed in dog attack while reading meters
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A man reading meters for Australian energy company Energex was killed after being attacked by multiple dogs while working on Saturday, officials said.
Ukrainian police foil attempt to steal Banksy mural
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukrainian police foil attempt to steal Banksy mural
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Eight people who attempted to steal a mural by graffiti artist Banksy off the wall of a war-torn building in the Ukrainian city of Hostomel have been arrested, officials said Saturday.
Former South Korean security official arrested in growing cover-up probe
World News // 5 hours ago
Former South Korean security official arrested in growing cover-up probe
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A South Korean court issued an arrest warrant on Saturday for a former senior security official over charges he mishandled an investigation into the death of a fisheries official at the hands of North Korea.
South African president Ramaphosa to run again despite corruption report
World News // 6 hours ago
South African president Ramaphosa to run again despite corruption report
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- After previously signaling he would resign, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Saturday that he will not leave office and instead run for a second presidential term.
Hungary fails to meet conditions to reverse European Commission budget suspension
World News // 1 day ago
Hungary fails to meet conditions to reverse European Commission budget suspension
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The European Commission says Hungary has failed to meet conditions required to end a 65% budget suspension for projects in the country. The suspension was proposed in September over corruption concerns.
Princess Cruises will have 'full Japan season' after ports drop COVID-19 restrictions
World News // 1 day ago
Princess Cruises will have 'full Japan season' after ports drop COVID-19 restrictions
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Princess Cruises announced Friday it will begin sailing to and from Japanese ports following Japan's recent decision to relax COVID-19 restrictions and reopen its ports for international cruise ships.
'Rogue wave' hits Viking cruise ship; kills 1, injures 4
World News // 1 day ago
'Rogue wave' hits Viking cruise ship; kills 1, injures 4
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A "rogue wave" is being blamed for an accident on the Viking Polaris cruise ship on its Antarctic cruise going to Ushuaia, Argentina, killing one person and injuring four others.
