Advertisement
World News
Oct. 15, 2022 / 12:41 PM

Oil protestors who threw soup on Van Gogh painting plead not guilty

By Matt Bernardini
Two climate protesters from the 'Just Stop Oil' group threw tomato soup at Vincent Van Gogh's 1888 painting 'Sunflowers' at the National Gallery in London on Friday. They pleaded not guilty to criminal damage charges. Photo provided by Just Stop Oil/EPA-EFE
Two climate protesters from the 'Just Stop Oil' group threw tomato soup at Vincent Van Gogh's 1888 painting 'Sunflowers' at the National Gallery in London on Friday. They pleaded not guilty to criminal damage charges. Photo provided by Just Stop Oil/EPA-EFE

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Two climate activists who threw soup on a Vincent Van Gogh painting to protest climate change pleaded not guilty in London Saturday to charges of criminal damage to the artwork's frame.

Anna Holland, 20, and Phoebe Plummer, 21, both with the group Just Stop Oil, threw soup over Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting as part of a protest against climate change.

Advertisement

The pair made an appearance at Westminster Magistrate's Court on Saturday, the Guardian reported.

Prosecutor Ola Oyedepo said the two threw an "orange substance" knowing there was a "protective case" over the actual painting, and that although the artwork itself was not harmed, the pair succeeded in causing damage to the frame, according to the Irish Independent.

RELATED Climate activists arrested for defacing Van Gogh painting in London

Holland and Plummer were both released on bail on the condition that they do not enter galleries or museums.

Before throwing soup on the painting the two said Friday that "our heritage is being destroyed by our government's failure to act on the climate and cost of living crisis."

The show of opposition followed a decision from Prime Minister Liz Truss to open the North Sea up to oil and gas drillers and to reconsider a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing, otherwise known as fracking. The Truss government argued the decisions were necessary in light of the energy crisis sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

"The 100 proposed oil and gas licenses will destroy all of our culture, along with human civilization as we know it," the climate advocates said from their Twitter account. "Why are we protecting these paintings when we are not protecting the millions of lives that will be lost due to climate and societal collapse?"

The two activists' trial is set for Dec. 13.

RELATED Man disguised as old woman smears cake across front of Mona Lisa

Read More

Anti-oil protesters glue selves to 'Last Supper' painting at Royal Academy

Latest Headlines

New British chancellor admits Truss tax cut 'mistakes', warns of 'difficult' choices
World News // 20 minutes ago
New British chancellor admits Truss tax cut 'mistakes', warns of 'difficult' choices
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Newly-appointed British finance minister Jeremy Hunt admitted Saturday that Prime Minister Liz Truss made some "mistakes" in her recent budget calling for unfunded tax cuts amid rising inflation.
Death toll rises to 41 in Turkish coal mine explosion
World News // 1 hour ago
Death toll rises to 41 in Turkish coal mine explosion
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The death toll from a blast at a coal mine in northern Turkey reached 41 on Saturday, nearly 24 hours after an explosion ripped through the facility in Bartin province.
Pakistan summons U.S. ambassador over Biden's nuclear remarks
World News // 2 hours ago
Pakistan summons U.S. ambassador over Biden's nuclear remarks
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Pakistan has summoned the United States ambassador in the wake of President Joe Biden's recent remarks about nuclear weapons safety, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Saturday. 
China defends zero-COVID policy on eve of Communist Party congress
World News // 4 hours ago
China defends zero-COVID policy on eve of Communist Party congress
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- China will continue its uncompromising "zero-COVID" containment policies despite strengthening domestic opposition and slowing growth, a Communist Party spokesman said Saturday. 
British Channel 4 buys Hitler painting; studio audience will vote whether to destroy it
World News // 15 hours ago
British Channel 4 buys Hitler painting; studio audience will vote whether to destroy it
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Channel 4, the British broadcaster, has bought a painting by Adolf Hitler and will poll a studio audience on whether to destroy it during a televised program titled Jimmy Carr Destroys Art.
Ukraine says evacuating civilians from Kherson shows 'agony' of Russian troops
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine says evacuating civilians from Kherson shows 'agony' of Russian troops
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian Kherson region official Serhii Khlan said Friday that Russian forces are in "agony" in Kherson as they try to evacuate Kherson civilians during Ukraine's military advance.
Russia sees Turkey as potential energy hub
World News // 1 day ago
Russia sees Turkey as potential energy hub
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Turkey could be a regional energy hub and bolster regional energy security, Russian leaders said.
India called on to take holistic approach to the environment at G20
World News // 1 day ago
India called on to take holistic approach to the environment at G20
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- India could do more to improve the capital flows necessary to meet global climate goals, analysts said.
Hyundai Motor to invest $13 billion in software, connect 20 million vehicles
World News // 1 day ago
Hyundai Motor to invest $13 billion in software, connect 20 million vehicles
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor announced Thursday that it will work on connecting a total of 20 million vehicles by 2025 to a software platform that would allow more personalized services to the drivers.
British finance minister fired, PM Truss scraps corporate tax cuts
World News // 1 day ago
British finance minister fired, PM Truss scraps corporate tax cuts
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is out as Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a reversal on business tax cuts in a press conference Friday. Truss asked Kwarteng to resign.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pakistan summons U.S. ambassador over Biden's nuclear remarks
Pakistan summons U.S. ambassador over Biden's nuclear remarks
Congressional hopeful Mike Itkis releases adult film to highlight his political platform
Congressional hopeful Mike Itkis releases adult film to highlight his political platform
Missing Texas teen crashes car after Nebraska police chase; woman's body found in trunk
Missing Texas teen crashes car after Nebraska police chase; woman's body found in trunk
Alaska cancels winter crab season over disappearing population
Alaska cancels winter crab season over disappearing population
Raleigh police identify shooting victims, say suspect remains in critical condition
Raleigh police identify shooting victims, say suspect remains in critical condition
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement