Advertisement
World News
Nov. 24, 2022 / 12:32 PM

Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia's 10th prime minister

By Simon Druker
1/3
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia’s new prime minister on Thursday, during a ceremony at the country’s national palace in the capital of Kuala Lumpur. Photo by Fazry Ismail/EPA-EFE
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia’s new prime minister on Thursday, during a ceremony at the country’s national palace in the capital of Kuala Lumpur. Photo by Fazry Ismail/EPA-EFE

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia's new prime minister on Thursday during a ceremony at the country's national palace in the capital of Kuala Lumpur.

Anwar, who has been running for office for years, was appointed by as the country's 10th prime minister by Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah.

Advertisement

Malaysia has been in a hung parliament since its most-recent elections, complicated by the fact that the two coalitions that earned the most votes refused to work out a compromise while the third-ranked party remained on the sidelines.

The results led to the first hung parliament in Malaysian history. The political upheaval was several years in the making after the powerful United Malays National Organization party was involved in a financial scandal, leading to the downfall of former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

RELATED Malaysian government remains hung as negotiations continue

Anwar's coalition garnered the highest number of votes but failed to obtain an absolute majority. That led to negotiations between the king and the country's nine state monarchs.

"After going through the views of the Malay rulers, His Majesty has consented to appointing Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia's 10th prime minister," Royal Comptroller Fadli Shamsuddin said in a statement issued Thursday.

Advertisement

The 75-year-old Awnar has twice served as the country's deputy prime minister and finance minister in the 1990s under Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

RELATED Malaysian elections lead to first hung parliament in history

Two separate stints in prison have also seen him spend nearly a decade behind bars.

After being appointed to the post in 1993, Anwar was removed as deputy premier five years later over controversial abuse of power and sodomy charges following a falling out with then-prime minister Mohamad.

That led to street protests and the birth of his current Parti Keadilan Rakyat, which he now leads.

RELATED Supreme Court won't block release of Trump tax returns

He was jailed again in 2015 for sodomy, but was granted a royal pardon and released in May 2018 after his party won the general election.

"This trust will be borne with humility and responsibility. I will carry out this solemn duty with my team guided by the will and desire of the people," Anwar said in a tweet after he was sworn in.

Latest Headlines

S. Korean lawmakers approve probe of Seoul Halloween crowd crush
World News // 26 minutes ago
S. Korean lawmakers approve probe of Seoul Halloween crowd crush
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- South Korea's National Assembly on Thursday approved a plan to investigate the crowd surge incident amid Halloween celebrations in Seoul that left at least 148 people dead.
China's COVID cases spike to record high; lockdowns ordered in major cities
World News // 50 minutes ago
China's COVID cases spike to record high; lockdowns ordered in major cities
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in China spiked to a record high on Thursday as officials ordered lockdown measures in major cities, including Zhengzhou, where protests were staged at an iPhone factory.
Water restored in Kyiv after Russian attacks, most residents remain without power
World News // 4 hours ago
Water restored in Kyiv after Russian attacks, most residents remain without power
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The supply of clean drinking water in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was restored on Thursday but is not yet at total capacity after a series of Russian missile attacks, officials said.
Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean president 'idiot,' warns Seoul is a 'target'
World News // 8 hours ago
Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean president 'idiot,' warns Seoul is a 'target'
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, slammed South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his government on Thursday, calling them "idiots" while warning that Seoul had become a "target."
Brazil court rejects outgoing President Bolsonaro's election fraud claim
World News // 12 hours ago
Brazil court rejects outgoing President Bolsonaro's election fraud claim
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Brazil's electoral court has fined outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro's party for disputing the results of his election loss last month to leftist opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
U.S. gives Ukraine $400M military aid package to thwart Russia's 'energy terror'
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. gives Ukraine $400M military aid package to thwart Russia's 'energy terror'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The United States announced an additional $400 million in military assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday to aid the besieged nation's defense against Russia's continued targeting of its critical and energy infrastructure.
U.N. report: Women, girls face higher risk of murder by family member
World News // 14 hours ago
U.N. report: Women, girls face higher risk of murder by family member
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A new report finds the deadliest place for many women and girls around the world is at home, according to the United Nations which said 56% of the 81,000 women and girls murdered in 2021 were killed by a family member.
Kosovo, Serbia reach deal to end license plate dispute
World News // 14 hours ago
Kosovo, Serbia reach deal to end license plate dispute
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- After failing to ink a deal earlier this week, Kosovo and Serbia reached a European Union-brokered agreement Wednesday night to end a dispute over license plates that some feared could escalate to violence.
Northern Ireland low-cost airline plans to start flying in 2024
World News // 17 hours ago
Northern Ireland low-cost airline plans to start flying in 2024
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A new airline based in Northern Ireland plans to begin flying routes across the Atlantic starting in the summer of 2024.
NordPass reveals 200 most common, easily-hackable passwords
World News // 17 hours ago
NordPass reveals 200 most common, easily-hackable passwords
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- NordPass revealed its list of the 200 most common passwords of 2022, highlighting how weak many users' online security efforts are and how password usage reflects cultural changes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean president 'idiot,' warns Seoul is a 'target'
Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean president 'idiot,' warns Seoul is a 'target'
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
U.S. averaging nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022
U.S. averaging nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022
Disney-themed children's clothing recalled over risk of lead poisoning
Disney-themed children's clothing recalled over risk of lead poisoning
Rehired Disney CEO Bob Iger to hold town hall meeting for employees
Rehired Disney CEO Bob Iger to hold town hall meeting for employees
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement