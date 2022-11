North Korea launched what appeared to be a long-range ballistic missile on Thursday morning, South Korean defense officials said. File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- North Korea launched three ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Thursday, South Korean defense officials said, including one that appeared to be a long-range missile. A presumed long-range ballistic missile was fired from the Sunan international airfield in Pyongyang at 7:40 a.m., South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters.

A pair of short-range ballistic missiles were launched around an hour later from Kaecheon, north of Pyongyang, the JCS said.

Further details were not given.

Japanese defense officials also reported the launch, and the government issued emergency alerts for residents in at least three northern prefectures Thursday morning.

"North Korea appears to have launched a missile," a message on the country's J-alert early warning said, according to news agency Kyodo. "Take shelter in a sturdy building or underground."

Initial reports from the Tokyo government said the missile flew over Japan, but the country's defense ministry later announced that it did not cross over the archipelago.

Thursday's launches come a day after North Korea fired a barrage of missiles, including one that landed south of the de facto maritime border with South Korea, prompting an air raid alert on the island of Ulleungdo and a retaliatory missile launch by Seoul.

This is a developing story.