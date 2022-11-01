Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 1, 2022 / 9:20 PM / Updated at 5:00 AM

Air raid alert on South Korean island after North Korea launches missiles

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday, prompting an air raid alert on the island of Ulleungdo, South Korean defense officials said. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday, prompting an air raid alert on the island of Ulleungdo, South Korean defense officials said. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a barrage of missiles on Wednesday, prompting an air raid alert on the island of Ulleungdo and a retaliatory launch by South Korea, Seoul defense officials said.

Pyongyang fired at least 17 missiles into the waters around the Korean Peninsula, including a short-range ballistic missile that landed in the East Sea 16 miles south of the de facto maritime border, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a series of text messages to reporters.

Advertisement

It was the first time a North Korean ballistic missile landed south of the sea border, known as the Northern Limit Line, since the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War. The missile splashed down in international waters near South Korean territory, about 35 miles from the east coast city of Sokcho.

Army Lt. Gen. Kang Shin-chul, JCS chief director of operations, called the launch "absolutely unacceptable" and said in a statement that the military would respond "decisively."

Advertisement

The missile triggered an air raid warning on the South Korean island of Ulleungdo, located some 75 miles east of the peninsula, the JCS said.

Sirens blared on the island at around 8:55 a.m. and sent residents racing into basements and shelters, news agency Yonhap reported.

The volcanic island, known mainly as a tourist destination, has a population of around 6,000 people.

RELATED

North Korea launched at least 17 missiles in both east and west directions, defense officials said, its largest-ever single-day barrage under leader Kim Jong Un. The secretive state also fired around 100 artillery shells into a buffer zone north of the Northern Limit Line, or NLL -- a violation of a 2018 military agreement between Seoul and Pyongyang.

South Korea's Air Force responded by launching three missiles from fighter jets into international waters north of the NLL in "precision firing," the JCS said in a text message. The missiles were targeted to areas that corresponded to the North's earlier launch.

The South Korean military "has the will to respond decisively to any provocations such as short-range ballistic missiles from North Korea and has the capability and readiness to strike the enemy with precision," the message said.

Advertisement

Hawaii-based U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the North's provocation "does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies."

"The missile launches highlights the DPRK's reckless behavior and the destabilizing impact of its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," the command said in a statement.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council and condemned the launches.

Yoon called the missile that crossed the NLL "effectively a violation of our territory," and ordered that "strict measures be taken swiftly to ensure North Korea pays a clear price for its provocation," his office said in press release.

The launches came as South Korea and the United States are conducting their first large-scale joint air drills in five years. The five-day exercise, called Vigilant Storm, kicked off on Monday and involves 240 aircraft including F-35 stealth fighter jets.

North Korea condemned what it called the "aggressive and provocative military drill" on Tuesday and warned that the United States and South Korea would pay a "terrible price" if they attacked the North.

Read More

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles as S. Korean military drills conclude Reports: North Korea upgrades could pave way for ICBMs

Latest Headlines

U.S.-UAE agree to major renewable energy package
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S.-UAE agree to major renewable energy package
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The United States and the United Arab Emirates entered a new partnership Tuesday that the White House said aims to create $100 billion in investments that would support as much as 100 gigawatts of clean energy projects.
U.S. to send B-52 bombers to Australia, draws criticism from China
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. to send B-52 bombers to Australia, draws criticism from China
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force will supply Australia with up to six B-52 bombers with nuclear capabilities, drawing criticism from China during a time of rising turmoil.
Brazilian President Bolsonaro breaks silence following election defeat
World News // 10 hours ago
Brazilian President Bolsonaro breaks silence following election defeat
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro spoke for the first time Tuesday, two days after his election loss to left-wing politician Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, saying he will cooperate with the transfer of power.
U.N. warns of rise in opium cultivation in Afghanistan
World News // 14 hours ago
U.N. warns of rise in opium cultivation in Afghanistan
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Opium cultivation increased sharply in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country in 2021, according to a United Nations report that warned of an increase in illicit drugs after a record harvest.
Tropical Storm Martin joins Lisa
World News // 14 hours ago
Tropical Storm Martin joins Lisa
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Martin formed in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday, joining Lisa as the 2022 hurricane season winds down.
Tokyo issues certificates to recognize same-sex partnerships
World News // 14 hours ago
Tokyo issues certificates to recognize same-sex partnerships
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Tokyo began issuing certificates recognizing same-sex couples on Tuesday, allowing them to be treated as married couples for certain public services.
Hurricane warnings issued as Tropical Storm Lisa grows stronger in Caribbean
World News // 14 hours ago
Hurricane warnings issued as Tropical Storm Lisa grows stronger in Caribbean
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Hurricane warnings were put into place as Tropical Storm Lisa strengthened on its path toward Central America on Tuesday.
BP, Aramco post heavy profits with different visions
World News // 16 hours ago
BP, Aramco post heavy profits with different visions
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- British supermajor BP and Saudi Aramco capitalized on higher energy prices by way of healthy profits for the third quarter Tuesday, though they differed somewhat in their strategic visions.
Modi visits victims of Indian bridge collapse that killed 135
World News // 16 hours ago
Modi visits victims of Indian bridge collapse that killed 135
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Morbi district where a bridge collapse on Sunday killed 135 people in one of the worst infrastructure accidents in the country's history.
Russian strikes leave 40% of Kyiv residents without water
World News // 18 hours ago
Russian strikes leave 40% of Kyiv residents without water
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Russian airstrikes on Kyiv Tuesday have left Ukraine's capital city without water for about 40% of its residents as Moscow continues to batter the country's infrastructure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle
Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle
Hurricane warnings issued as Tropical Storm Lisa grows stronger in Caribbean
Hurricane warnings issued as Tropical Storm Lisa grows stronger in Caribbean
Judge dismisses lawsuit by Mark Meadows seeking to block Jan. 6 subpoenas
Judge dismisses lawsuit by Mark Meadows seeking to block Jan. 6 subpoenas
This may be the year to dine out for Thanksgiving, Wells Fargo says
This may be the year to dine out for Thanksgiving, Wells Fargo says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement