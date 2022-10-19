Ukraine, Russia brace for battle in Kherson with civilian evacuation

A woman holds a poster with the inscription Kherson Is Ukraine during the Match for Peace charity soccer match at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium in Basel, Switzerland on May 4, Russia said they are evacuating 60,000 from Kherson. File Photo by Georgios Kefala/EPA-EFE

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Officials in Moscow-controlled Kherson said on Wednesday they were moving civilians while Ukraine instituted a news blackout in the area, indicating an upcoming battle for the city and region. The Kremlin had seized Kherson, a key southern Ukrainian city, early during its invasion of the country but has since been under the pressure of a counter-offensive ordered by Kyiv. Ukraine had previously announced success in winning numerous small villages as their forces inched closer to Kherson. Advertisement

Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-installed leader of Kherson, said some 60,000 civilians will be evacuated from the Kherson region over the next six days. The Kremlin has claimed it has annexed Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions to the south and east.

Saldo said the evacuations were needed so Russian troops can "act resolutely" in dealing with the Ukraine counter-offensive.

"I drove through the regional center this morning. On the exterior, there was nothing to suggest there was a lot of pressure," Saldo said, according to The Guardian.

"But when I arrived at the river port I saw that the boats were waiting and are already loaded with people ready to go to the left bank of the Dnipro, [The situation] is getting tense."

Kherson remains symbolically pivotal because it is the only regional capital Russia has been able to capture since the start of its invasion in February.

Meanwhile, the United States, Britain and France said they will meet Wednesday to discuss Iran's donation of so-called "Kamikaze" drones that the Kremlin had been using to attack civilian areas. Five people were killed in Kyiv on Monday and three more on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian military said it shot down 13 of the drones over Mykolaiv overnight while Russia claimed it turned back an effort by Kyiv to retake control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by boats with Ukrainian special forces.

The British Defense Ministry said Russia overall continues to struggle on the battlefield with four of the five generals with direct operational command of elements of the invasion being dismissed.

"Their replacements have so far done little to improve Russia's battlefield performance," the ministry said on Twitter. "The lack of command continuity will likely be more disruptive than in a Western military because under Russian doctrine the development of plans sits largely with the commander personally, rather than as a collective effort across a broader staff."