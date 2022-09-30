Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 30, 2022 / 8:51 AM

'Dozens' dead from Russian strike on civilian convoy

By Clyde Hughes
Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Novgorod technical school on September 21. He was expected on Friday to sign annexation for the territory it controls in Ukraine. Photo by Kremlin POOL/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b8891cf83c5f07132be150b3ba6bea6d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Novgorod technical school on September 21. He was expected on Friday to sign annexation for the territory it controls in Ukraine. Photo by Kremlin POOL/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said on Friday that "dozens" of civilians were killed by a Russian strike while in a convoy of cars heading to pick up relatives in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

It marked one of the deadliest attacks on civilians since Russia started a referendum vote to annex the Ukrainian territory it currently occupies. Some fear the attack could be an escalation by Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared to sign the annexation order, which has been condemned by Ukraine, the United States and Western allies.

Advertisement

"The enemy launched an attack on a civilian convoy and the outskirts of the city," said Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, according to The Guardian.

"People were standing in line to leave for the occupied territory to pick up their relatives and to deliver aid. There are dead and wounded. Emergency services are at the site. At the moment there are 23 dead and 28 wounded, all civilians."

RELATED Russian oligarch one of three charged for evading sanctions

Russia is claiming residents in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions along with Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have agreed to join Russia, despite control in many areas remaining in dispute.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kyiv said its troops have captured the eastern Donetsk village of Yampil to encircle Russian and pro-Russian forces in the town of Lyman.

"Yampil is ours," a soldier said in a brief video posted by Ukrainian troops. He is standing in front of a building with a sign that says: "Yampil school complex." A Russian-supported Telegram channel painted a bleak picture in trying to hold onto Lyman.

RELATED Swedish Coast Guard: 4 leaks found on Nord Stream 1 and 2

"The Lyman defensive line has narrowed to the administrative boundaries of the city itself," the channel said, according to CNN.

"If emergency measures are not taken in the near future to release the Lyman and transfer a significant part of the reserves, then the city, together with its defenders, will fall, and nothing will stop Ukrainian formations from developing an offensive deep into Russian territories."

Russia is currently mobilizing reserves to help defend the territories it is trying to annex, even though Russia does not control any of the regions completely. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the areas Russia does not control will have "to be liberated."

Latest Headlines

U.S., Japan and S. Korea hold anti-sub drills amid N. Korean missile threat
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., Japan and S. Korea hold anti-sub drills amid N. Korean missile threat
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The United States, Japan and South Korea conducted a trilateral anti-submarine training exercise on Friday near the Korean Peninsula for the first time in five years amid a flurry of North Korean missile launches.
VP Kamala Harris visits DMZ as more North Korean missiles fly
World News // 20 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris visits DMZ as more North Korean missiles fly
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Demilitarized Zone on Thursday and slammed North Korea's "brutal dictatorship" and "destabilizing" weapons program just hours ahead of a missile launch by Pyongyang.
U.S. diplomat elected to lead U.N. IT agency over Russian official
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. diplomat elected to lead U.N. IT agency over Russian official
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- American Doreen Bogdan-Martin beat out a Russian official on Thursday, to become the next secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union.
VP Kamala Harris arrives in South Korea after North launches missiles
World News // 1 day ago
VP Kamala Harris arrives in South Korea after North launches missiles
OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea -- Sept. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in South Korea on Thursday morning amid rising tensions just hours after North Korea launched a pair of ballistic missiles.
Report: More than 1,700 environmental activists targeted and killed over the past decade
World News // 21 hours ago
Report: More than 1,700 environmental activists targeted and killed over the past decade
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Nearly 2,000 environmental activists were systematically killed over the past decade for threatening to expose corruption in some of the world's most profitable industries, according to a new report by Global Witness.
4 grandchildren of Danish Queen Margrethe II to lose prince, princess titles
World News // 21 hours ago
4 grandchildren of Danish Queen Margrethe II to lose prince, princess titles
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The royal family of Denmark has announced that four grandchildren of Queen Margrethe II will be stripped of their titles of prince and princess. They will remain counts and countesses.
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death confirmed as old age
World News // 22 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death confirmed as old age
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, according to her death certificate, released Thursday in Scotland. She was 96.
Swedish Coast Guard: 4 leaks found on Nord Stream 1 and 2
World News // 22 hours ago
Swedish Coast Guard: 4 leaks found on Nord Stream 1 and 2
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The Swedish Coast Guard said Thursday that there are a total of four leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea, clarifying previous reports and saying no new breaches have been discovered.
Vladimir Putin set to sign Ukraine annexation agreements
World News // 23 hours ago
Vladimir Putin set to sign Ukraine annexation agreements
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to formally sign agreements to annex four regions of Ukraine on Friday, followed by a speech.
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' producer partners with AMC
World News // 23 hours ago
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' producer partners with AMC
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- South Korea's telecom giant KT said it has established a partnership with AMC Networks in the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge says Trump does not have to comment on accuracy of DOJ inventory
Judge says Trump does not have to comment on accuracy of DOJ inventory
VP Kamala Harris visits DMZ as more North Korean missiles fly
VP Kamala Harris visits DMZ as more North Korean missiles fly
Police: Suspect arrested after 5 shot dead in Texas
Police: Suspect arrested after 5 shot dead in Texas
Dept. of Education reverses course on some student loan forgiveness
Dept. of Education reverses course on some student loan forgiveness
Families of July 4 parade shooting victims sue Smith & Wesson
Families of July 4 parade shooting victims sue Smith & Wesson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement