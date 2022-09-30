'Dozens' dead from Russian strike on civilian convoy

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Novgorod technical school on September 21. He was expected on Friday to sign annexation for the territory it controls in Ukraine. Photo by Kremlin POOL/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said on Friday that "dozens" of civilians were killed by a Russian strike while in a convoy of cars heading to pick up relatives in the city of Zaporizhzhia. It marked one of the deadliest attacks on civilians since Russia started a referendum vote to annex the Ukrainian territory it currently occupies. Some fear the attack could be an escalation by Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared to sign the annexation order, which has been condemned by Ukraine, the United States and Western allies. Advertisement

"The enemy launched an attack on a civilian convoy and the outskirts of the city," said Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, according to The Guardian.

"People were standing in line to leave for the occupied territory to pick up their relatives and to deliver aid. There are dead and wounded. Emergency services are at the site. At the moment there are 23 dead and 28 wounded, all civilians."

Russia is claiming residents in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions along with Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have agreed to join Russia, despite control in many areas remaining in dispute.

Meanwhile, Kyiv said its troops have captured the eastern Donetsk village of Yampil to encircle Russian and pro-Russian forces in the town of Lyman.

"Yampil is ours," a soldier said in a brief video posted by Ukrainian troops. He is standing in front of a building with a sign that says: "Yampil school complex." A Russian-supported Telegram channel painted a bleak picture in trying to hold onto Lyman.

"The Lyman defensive line has narrowed to the administrative boundaries of the city itself," the channel said, according to CNN.

"If emergency measures are not taken in the near future to release the Lyman and transfer a significant part of the reserves, then the city, together with its defenders, will fall, and nothing will stop Ukrainian formations from developing an offensive deep into Russian territories."

Russia is currently mobilizing reserves to help defend the territories it is trying to annex, even though Russia does not control any of the regions completely. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the areas Russia does not control will have "to be liberated."