Oct. 14, 2022 / 3:08 AM

Iraq's Parliament elects new president, putting country on pathway to end deadlock

By Darryl Coote
Newly elected Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid (2-R) hands over the letter of assignment to form a new government to the nominated Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani (C) at the Iraqi Parliament in Baghdad, Iraq, on Thursday. Photo by Iraqi Parliament Media Office/EPA-EFE
Newly elected Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid (2-R) hands over the letter of assignment to form a new government to the nominated Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani (C) at the Iraqi Parliament in Baghdad, Iraq, on Thursday. Photo by Iraqi Parliament Media Office/EPA-EFE

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Iraq's Parliament has elected a new president, putting the Middle Eastern country on the path to ending a yearlong political deadlock over the formation of a new government.

Abdul Latif Rashid was elected president Thursday, beating incumbent President Barham Salih in a second round over voting.

The Kurdish politician and former water minister then appointed Mohammed al-Sudani of the pro-Iran Coordination Framework political alliance as prime minister, who is now tasked with forming a new government and submitting it to Parliament for approval within 30 days.

Salih said he has met with Rashid since the vote and has "wished him every success in his mission."

"The most important thing now is to work and join hands in order to protect the security and stability of the country, face huge challenges, serve the Iraqis and meet their aspirations for reform and a decent and free life," Salih said in a statement.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi similarly congratulated Rashid on his victory and al-Sudani on his appointment, urging all politicians to support their work ahead.

"We call on all political forces to cooperate and integrate, wishing [al-Sudani] success in the task of forming the government, in order to achieve the aspirations of our honorable people," he tweeted.

The announcement comes more than a year since Iraq held parliamentary elections on Oct. 10, 2021, which saw populist Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's bloc win 20 additional seats in the 329-seat Parliament, making it the largest seat-holder in the chamber with about 75.

However, al-Sadr was prevented from forming a new government by the Coordination Framework, and in June, all Sadrist Bloc members resigned from Parliament seemingly in protest.

July and August saw mass protests, culminating in at least two dozen people killed and hundreds wounded as the political factions clashed Aug. 29 in the streets of Baghdad.

On Thursday, the United States welcomed Rashid's election.

"As Iraq's political leaders form a new government, we encourage them to bear in mind the will of the Iraqi people, who voted for a government responsive to their needs," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. "The United States urges all parties to refrain from violence and to resolve differences amicably and peacefully through the political process."

Mark Bryson-Richardson, Britain's ambassador to Iraq, similarly congratulated al-Sudani on his appointment as prime minister.

"We look forward to his efforts to form a government and to working closely together in the interests of the people of the UK and Iraq," he said.

